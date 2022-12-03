Matt Hancock reveals how 1 billion items of PPE got stuck in a warehouse

Matt Hancock has revealed how at the start of the pandemic, a billion PPE items were stuck in a warehouse because it only had one door – meaning trucks going to hospitals and care homes had to queue and go one by one are loaded.

In his new pandemic diaries, the former health secretary says he was “absolutely furious” at the blunder, which led to delays in sending millions of coats, masks and gloves to NHS staff from a “massive storage unit” in the north west of England in March 2020.

Exclusive extracts from Mr Hancock’s book, serialized in the Daily Mail and the Mail on Sunday, reveal that the provision of personal protective equipment to hospitals was already a ‘total disaster’ at the start of the initial lockdown and that the NHS supply chain had ‘basically collapsed’. .

Mr Hancock also writes that when Covid arrived in the UK, ministers had ‘no clear overview’ of what PPE was in storage and quickly found some were useless and already ‘past their best before’ date.

A worker collects supplies at the NHS National Procurement Warehouse in Canderside, Larkhall

Matt Hancock has revealed how at the start of the pandemic, a billion PPE items were stuck in a warehouse because it only had one door – meaning trucks going to hospitals and care homes had to queue and go one by one are loaded

On 17 March 2020, just six days before Boris Johnson announced the first nationwide lockdown, Mr Hancock wrote: ‘I’m told we have a billion PPE in a warehouse in the North West. ‘Hurrah!’ I thought. Only one problem: we can’t get it out. It turns out it’s in a huge storage room with only one door. Ergo, only one truck can drive at a time. What a classic government fails.’

Within two weeks, supplies of personal protective equipment to hospitals dried up, he said. At the time, some doctors and nurses were depicted wearing trash bags as an apron and ski goggles instead of goggles.

Mr Hancock described seeing photos of staff wearing bin bags after North London’s Northwick Park Hospital ran out of aprons on March 21, 2020.

He said, ‘My heart sank. It’s completely unacceptable. Of course we are accused of sending these brave NHS workers to their potential doom by not giving them the protection they need.

“The absurd thing about the situation is that we actually have enough – we just can’t get it out of that goddamn warehouse.”

The army was deployed the next day, he wrote.

“The military is doing a great job providing personal protective equipment. Now that I’ve seen what they can do, I want to involve them in the proposed temporary hospital ExCel Center. The prime minister is enthusiastic,’ he said.

Then, on March 30, the former health minister said supplies had “collapsed.” He explained that before the pandemic, the government provided “small amounts” of personal protective equipment to 250 hospitals; now it had to send it to those trusts, as well as 56,000 general practitioners and dentists and all the care homes.

He wrote: ‘Hats off to those who bought a billion PPE all those years ago – I wish they’d put more thought into releasing it.

A patient is transported from an ambulance by medics wearing personal protective equipment at the Royal London Hospital on January 2, 2021

Matt Hancock: Covid was mainly brought to facilities by infected staff Matt Hancock today vigorously defends his handling of care homes during the Covid pandemic, insisting the virus was brought to facilities by infected staff in the first place. The former health secretary faced fierce criticism over the government’s decision in the early stages of the outbreak to discharge potentially contagious Covid patients from hospitals to care homes without prior testing. Many blame policy for the huge number of Covid deaths in care facilities during the first wave of the pandemic, when an estimated 20,000 elderly residents died. But in his jam-packed pandemic diaries, Mr Hancock emphasizes that only a fraction of Covid cases in care homes – just 1.2 per cent – ​​were actually caused by hospital discharge. He says he has been shown evidence suggesting the virus was brought into homes ‘primarily’ by infected staff. And he is attacking the “outrageous” behavior of some care home bosses whom he accuses of “unscrupulously” employing workers infected with the virus. Mr Hancock also claims it was then NHS boss Sir Simon Stevens who pushed for hospital patients to be discharged to care homes, saying he was ‘determined to make it happen’. He admits transferring without testing was an “utter nightmare” but says officials at the time didn’t have enough testing capacity to do so anyway. The claims are likely to prove controversial among families who have lost loved ones.

“Worse, it turns out that a lot of it is now outdated, and a kit bought more than a decade ago is not up to the latest standards. Then there is another batch that is actually still usable, but which has the wrong best-before date. How we will convince people to use that is a mystery.’

On the same day he writes: ‘The public company that supplies PPE supplies to hospitals across the NHS has effectively collapsed. Complete disaster. I’m absolutely furious that the people who are meant to be experts in logistics can’t handle it because there’s too much actual logistics. WTF?’

He added: “We have bought more from China, but the immediate problem is still truck access to our storage facility in the Northwest, where there is only one door. Strangely enough, no one has been able to conjure up extra entrances, so we are still stuck with a few truckloads at a time.’

The battle for personal protective equipment started in January 2020 when Mr Hancock said Public Health England [PHE] told him there was a shortage of rescue kit and some of it had to be thrown away because it was out of date.

On January 30, 2020, he wrote, “PHE’s audit of PPE came back and did not lighten my mood. There is no clear overview of what is in stock and some kits are past their expiration date. I have instructed officials to find out quickly what we need and to buy in large quantities.’

In the same submission, Mr Hancock admits he wanted to quarantine all Britons airlifted from Wuhan – where the first Covid outbreak was discovered – but was told by officials it would violate their human rights.

He said, “The British from Wuhan are on their way back. I have had a confrontation with officials and lawyers about what to do with the evacuees when they land at RAF Brize Norton.

‘PGO believes they should be greeted with a smile and a folder and kindly asked to go home and stay there for a few weeks. I told them to quarantine immediately. PGO started wringing hands about human rights.

“Okay,” I said, “let’s get them to sign a contract before they board. In exchange for the flight, they agree to quarantine. No contract, no flight’. I was told the contract would not be legally enforceable and was too draconian. “Do it anyway,” I instructed.

They were quarantined for 14 days.

The government’s failure to provide sufficient PPE for the NHS triggered an extraordinary ‘gold rush’ during the initial lockdown, when highly lucrative contracts were handed out to dubious companies and individuals as the Department of Health fought desperately to make up for the shortages. to fill.

In July 2020, contracts worth £5.5 billion were quickly agreed without a competitive tender process as the pandemic swept Britain.

The Daily Mail revealed at the time that many companies at the center of the public cash bonanza were enjoying a huge payday as the NHS paid 50 per cent more for personal protective equipment than before the Covid crisis began.

Today there is an abundance of PPE and the cost of storing unused pandemic protection in warehouses has risen to £770,000 a day.

Ministers have been accused of allowing an ‘endless story of government waste’ over spending taxpayers’ money on personal protective equipment, including coats, masks and gloves.

There are 13.2 billion PPE items in storage – compared to the 17.3 billion units delivered to frontline doctors and nurses during the pandemic. The cost of housing the items has risen from £700,000 a day in August to £770,000 in November.