Matt Hancock reveals Cabinet’s secret succession plan in the event that Boris Johnson dies from Covid

The Cabinet has drawn up a secret worst case scenario plan to replace Boris Johnson if he were to die from Covid in early 2020, Matt Hancock has revealed.

According to the former health minister’s pandemic diaries, senior ministers would have voted on a successor, informed the Queen and “defended” if the worst had happened.

The prime minister later admitted how close he had come to death after contracting Covid, saying he had been given ‘litres and litres’ of emergency oxygen as he struggled to breathe in intensive care. He revealed that doctors had been preparing for his death.

In his Burning New Diaries, the former health minister said that in the event of Mr Johnson’s death, there was ‘impossible’ for the nation to have a normal Conservative Party leadership election, which typically takes months, and that the new leader would therefore have been chosen in a ‘quick decision’ by the 20 or so people around the cabinet table.

Mr Johnson’s admission to the intensive care unit at St Thomas’ Hospital in London “baffled” everyone in government, Mr Hancock said.

Ministers were told there was a 50 per cent chance he would need a ventilator, and that at that point, in April 2020, half of patients requiring ventilators died.

The rapid deterioration of the former Prime Minister’s condition also prompted reactions from pharmaceutical companies around the world, who flooded Mr Hancock’s office at the Department of Health with offers for experimental drugs.

The drama started on March 27 when Mr Johnson tested positive for Covid shortly after the UK plunged into lockdown.

He was the first world leader to announce he had the virus, and was one of several high-profile figures, including Professor Chris Whitty, to test positive on the same day.

His first reaction was a jovial video of himself “working from home,” reporting “mild symptoms.”

“He is very concerned that he looks weak,” Mr. Hancock writes in a message almost a week later, reporting that Mr. Johnson was “coughing through the call.”

The prime minister had told him “regretfully”: “It is a general’s job to show strength, not weakness.”

But on April 5, he was taken to hospital for tests as a “precautionary measure” because of “persistent” symptoms.

The prime minister is “still furiously texting everyone,” Mr Hancock reported. The next day he was admitted to intensive care, where he spent four nights.

“Everyone is stunned,” Mr. Hancock writes, adding, “I was told there is a 50:50 chance he will end up on a ventilator; and when that happens, we know there’s a 50:50 chance he’ll die.

“As soon as the news got out, drug companies started calling my private office with offers of experimental drugs.”

During this period, Dominic Raab, the then foreign minister and deputy prime minister, made important decisions.

But unlike countries like America, the British constitution has no formal process for replacing a leader who dies in office.

Hancock said in his diary entry for April 8, “No one is talking about it, but there is a worst-case scenario for Boris not making it.

“We couldn’t possibly hold a normal Conservative leadership election, so the Cabinet would have to make a decision quickly, advise the Queen and do a round.”

Mr Johnson’s partner, Carrie, who was eight months pregnant with their first son Wilfred at the time, was placed in self-isolation.

Official advice at the time said pregnant women in their third trimester should be particularly strict about following social distancing advice.

Later, Mr. Johnson, speaking after Wilfred’s birth, said of his life-and-death experience, “It was a hard old moment, I won’t deny it.”

Mr Hancock recalls his fears when his ‘good colleague and friend’ was in ICU: ‘When you spend time with Boris, it’s impossible not to like him. Endlessly funny and engaging, he thinks differently and more laterally than anyone I know.

“This can present challenges when linear thinking is required, but to understand the big picture there is no one like him.”

Lord Palmerston was the last Prime Minister to die in office, in 1865, and his successor was chosen by a group of party leaders and the Queen.