Matt Hancock on the multi-million pound app that couldn’t take Covid test results

Throughout his political career, Matt Hancock has prided himself on being at the forefront of new technology. but his pandemic diaries reveal an embarrassing failure with the NHS phone app that was to track everyone’s Covid status.

In August 2020 he writes in his Pandemic Diaries: ‘Boris has started whining about “freedom passes”. I think he’s considering some kind of app that would allow anyone who can prove they’re negative to go back to normal.

Then, the following month, he reports, “We spent millions promoting the app, including buying wraparound ads in numerous publications.

Just as I was giving myself a moment’s satisfaction at a job well done – or at least not out of my mind – news of new horror arrived. There’s been a major glitch: the app can’t take data from NHS Covid tests.”

Matt Hancock said he knew ‘the money stopped with me’ when he heard about the NHS app gaffe

(Stock Image) The multi-million pound app failed to link to NHS test results

As the implications sink in, Mr. Hancock adds in his diariesserialized on The Mail+ and in the Daily Mail and The Mail on Sunday: “We’ve just spent tens of millions of pounds of taxpayers’ money on an NHS app that…has no link to the NHS.

What genius thought it shouldn’t have to do this in the first place? What other genius signed it on this basis?

Given the many overlapping responsibilities of the various quangos involved, Whitehall’s institutional buck-passing and the involvement of two mega-tech companies [Google and Apple]we just didn’t know.

“What I did know was that the buck stopped on me and it was probably time to get into the brace position.”

The fiasco fueled his feud with No. 10 adviser Dominic Cummings, who had been critical of Mr. Hancock’s performance.

His diary records: ‘I prayed that word of this ghastly blunder would not reach Cummings, but of course that was too much to hope for.

“Of course he freaked out when he found out, and I can’t say I blame him.

“I personally find these kinds of blunders appalling.

“Should I have asked such a basic and obvious question? I assumed we would link our own app to our own tests. Never assume!’

Matt Hancock’s book sales royalties will be donated to NHS Charities and dyslexia charities.