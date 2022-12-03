Sunday, December 4, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » Matt Hancock on the multi-million pound app that couldn’t take Covid test results
News

Matt Hancock on the multi-million pound app that couldn’t take Covid test results

by Jacky
written by Jacky
Matt Hancock said he knew 'the money stopped with me' when he heard about the NHS app gaffe

EXCLUSIVE: My ‘appalling blunder’… the multi-million pound app that couldn’t handle Covid test results: Matt Hancock on his embarrassing failure that drove Dominic Cummings ‘crazy’

By Glen Owen Political editor for The Mail On Sunday

published: 18:04, December 3, 2022 | Updated: 18:04, December 3, 2022

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Throughout his political career, Matt Hancock has prided himself on being at the forefront of new technology. but his pandemic diaries reveal an embarrassing failure with the NHS phone app that was to track everyone’s Covid status.

In August 2020 he writes in his Pandemic Diaries: ‘Boris has started whining about “freedom passes”. I think he’s considering some kind of app that would allow anyone who can prove they’re negative to go back to normal.

Then, the following month, he reports, “We spent millions promoting the app, including buying wraparound ads in numerous publications.

Just as I was giving myself a moment’s satisfaction at a job well done – or at least not out of my mind – news of new horror arrived. There’s been a major glitch: the app can’t take data from NHS Covid tests.”

Matt Hancock said he knew 'the money stopped with me' when he heard about the NHS app gaffe

Matt Hancock said he knew ‘the money stopped with me’ when he heard about the NHS app gaffe

(Stock Image) The multi-million pound app failed to link to NHS test results

(Stock Image) The multi-million pound app failed to link to NHS test results

(Stock Image) The multi-million pound app failed to link to NHS test results

As the implications sink in, Mr. Hancock adds in his diariesserialized on The Mail+ and in the Daily Mail and The Mail on Sunday: “We’ve just spent tens of millions of pounds of taxpayers’ money on an NHS app that…has no link to the NHS.

What genius thought it shouldn’t have to do this in the first place? What other genius signed it on this basis?

Given the many overlapping responsibilities of the various quangos involved, Whitehall’s institutional buck-passing and the involvement of two mega-tech companies [Google and Apple]we just didn’t know.

“What I did know was that the buck stopped on me and it was probably time to get into the brace position.”

The fiasco fueled his feud with No. 10 adviser Dominic Cummings, who had been critical of Mr. Hancock’s performance.

His diary records: ‘I prayed that word of this ghastly blunder would not reach Cummings, but of course that was too much to hope for.

“Of course he freaked out when he found out, and I can’t say I blame him.

“I personally find these kinds of blunders appalling.

“Should I have asked such a basic and obvious question? I assumed we would link our own app to our own tests. Never assume!’

Matt Hancock’s book sales royalties will be donated to NHS Charities and dyslexia charities.

You Might Be Interested In

You may also like

White University of Central Florida academic is condemned...

Brave Georgia sheepdog recovering after killing eight coyotes...

Bruce Lehrmann loses $200k political staffer job after...

Waikerie boy, 9, drowns at public swimming pool...

Idaho cops still have no suspects in quadruple-slaying...

Meter reader Kane Minion mauled to death by...

Man charged with taking intimate photos without consent...

The tweets shared by Matt Taibbi exposing Twitter’s...

World Cup 2022, Day 15: Round of 16...

Georgia school administrator, 43, is charged after she...

©2022 - All Right Reserved. WhatsNew2Day

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More