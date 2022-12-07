Matt Hancock announces he will QUIT Parliament at the next general election

<!–

Matt Hancock announced today that he will be leaving the House of Commons at the upcoming general election to explore “new ways of communicating” with the public.

The former health secretary wrote to the prime minister to reveal that he will not run as a Conservative candidate when the country next goes to the polls.

Hancock, who recently appeared on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity, also said it would now not be ‘necessary’ for him to receive the Conservative whip.

He was suspended from the Conservative parliamentary party when it was confirmed that he was appearing on the reality TV show, meaning he was absent from the House of Commons for weeks.

“I am writing to tell you that I do not intend to run for the Conservatives at the next general election,” Mr Hancock wrote to Rishi Sunak.

“I am very grateful for my conversation with the whipmaster last week, in which he made it clear that he would restore the whip in due course, but that is not necessary now.”

Hancock also described how he wanted to “do things differently” and explore “new ways of communicating” with the British public outside of Westminster.

He added: “There was a time when I thought the only way to influence public debate was in Parliament, but I realized there is much more to it than that.”

‘I have come to believe more and more that for a healthy democracy we must find new ways to reach people, especially those who are not engaged in politics.

I suspect that the renaissance of modern conservatism over the next decade will take place both inside and outside Parliament.

‘For my part, I want to do things differently. I have discovered a whole new world of possibilities that I am excited to explore: new ways to communicate with people of all ages and from all backgrounds.

“I look forward to championing the issues that are dear to my heart, including better support for dyslexic children who are treated unfairly by the education system.”

