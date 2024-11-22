Matt Goss’ partner Chantal Brown spotted wearing ‘engagement ring’ after singer said he was ready to propose to the ex wife of EastEnders star Paul Nicholls

Matt Goss has sparked engagement rumors with partner Chantal Brown after she stepped out this week wearing a dazzling diamond ring on her ring finger.

The Bros singer, 56, confirmed his relationship with the glamorous jewelry designer in March 2022 and now it looks like they could be ready to tie the knot.

Matt, who has never been married, has previously said he “feels very lucky” to have love in his life while gushing about Chantal, who was previously married to actor Paul Nicholls.

Chantal was seen wearing a large stone on her engagement finger as the couple left The 22 Club on Wednesday night, prompting Matt to pop the question.

She looked chic in a beige printed jumpsuit and accessorized with a chic red bag as she held his arm as she left the chic venue.

Meanwhile, Matt looked dapper in a navy suit and silk scarf and wore a stylish black hat.

In 2022, Matt revealed that he was “a romantic” and was set to marry his girlfriend Chantal after returning to London to be with her earlier that year.

The Strictly star left Las Vegas two years ago after performing there for a decade to be in London closer to his girlfriend.

He told The Sun at the time he said: ‘It’s wonderful. We can build a life and go to the cinema, find our local restaurants and watch the England games.

‘It’s a beautiful thing. “I feel very lucky to be able to have love in my life again.”

Speaking about getting married, he added: “Of course. What’s the point if you don’t see it going all the way? That’s the plan. I’m a romantic.

Chantal met her ex-husband Paul in 1997 when she was dating one of his friends and they later started dating in 2005.

The couple married three years later in an intimate ceremony near their home in Hampstead, north London, and Paul said of his bride: “I don’t even look at other women now.” She is my soulmate.

At the time Chantal was working as a model and was signed by Kate Moss’ Storm agency, starring in ads for Oil of Olay and Cornetto Ice Cream.

The couple then divorced in 2015 and Paul has remained silent about his love life since then.

Chantal disappeared from public life after her divorce, before being linked to the Strictly star.

The Bros frontman, who counts Melanie Sykes, Rebecca Ferguson and Martine McCutcheon as ex-lovers, confirmed he was in a relationship in March 2022.

The singer, who left his previous girlfriend because she was too obsessed with her phone, said of his new relationship: “It’s great, it feels good.”

It came after Matt confessed he was blocked from a dating platform following accusations he was a catfish.

During a BBC Radio 5 interview at the time, he said: “They kicked me out because they said, ‘We don’t think Matt Goss would appreciate you imitating him.'”

“I was too embarrassed to say, ‘No, it’s me, it’s actually me.’ I can show you my stats, you know: a naked photo, whatever you need.

“I didn’t have the guts to say: I’m a little desperate, I’m trying to find someone here.”

It comes after Matt revealed in July this year that he had been the victim of a stalker who came “very close” to his house before being arrested.

The ’80s pop star said he was feeling “very emotional” and had been avoiding social media because of the ordeal.

He suggested the stalker, whom he did not identify, had been pursuing him for some time.

Speaking about his first-time experience with podcast host Rylan Clark, he said: ‘I’ve got a case with a few issues. They just arrested someone.

“So the reason I’ve been pretty quiet on social media is because I had a pretty big stalker and they got really, really close to where I lived.”

Goss, who starred in Strictly Come Dancing two years ago, told BBC podcast Rylan: How To Be In The Spotlight that the nightmare had taken its toll.

He continued: ‘It’s been very emotional, if I’m honest. But basically they came and everything changed. It got a little weird.

‘That’s settled. “I can’t talk about any details, but someone was arrested.”

The pop star, whose hits include So You Think You Can Dance, also revealed she had found a fan lying under her bed.

He said: “I sat up in bed and just looked down and thought “argh”. It was like Rylan Teeth and Jim Carrey combined.

“It wasn’t like, ‘Hey, man, get off my leg.'” It was fucking terrifying. I really wish it was a macho moment but it wasn’t.

“To this day I always check under the bed and in the shower.”

Goss formed Bros with his brother Luke Goss in 1986 and released their debut album, Push, in 1988.