Matt Goss calls speed limits a ‘dictatorship’ and describes himself as a ‘womanist’

Matt Goss has denounced speed limits and penalties as a ‘dictatorship’ and criticized feminism in a new interview ahead of his Strictly Come Dancing debut.

The Bros singer, 53, admitted that he believes the British public has been ‘kept in line’ when speaking about his 2018 documentary Bros: After the Screaming Stops.

He controversially compared speed limits to “a dictatorship” and says the view that the congestion charge was introduced because of pollution is “very PC-based.” [politically correct]’.

He told The times: ‘Drive 20 miles an hour and don’t know where the lanes are, if you just turn left you get points on your driver’s license – to me that’s a dictatorship.’

Matt said he hates political correctness and said people are “programmed” and afraid to say what they really think.

He went on to talk about feminism, explaining why he is a “womanist” and not a feminist, saying he is proud of his “explosive power” and masculinity.

“Bring back the manliness – I don’t want to be afraid to be a strong man,” he said.

“I’m a womanist, not necessarily a feminist. If you put yourself down and look more masculine, you’re actually giving power to the masculine form.”

He described a “womanist” as someone who wants to be both a woman and a boss, as he spoke of his late mother Carol, whom he described as “strong.”

Feminism focuses on the rights and opportunities for women, while womanism by one definition focuses on and fights against sexism and racism.

Elsewhere in the interview, Matt spoke about his relationship with his brother Luke – the other half of Bros – as he admitted they have a “complicated” relationship.

He explained that the business side of their relationship got in the way, but gushed that he loves his brother, saying he’s all he’s got left.

His comments come just a few weeks before his Strictly Come Dancing debut on September 24.

Matt has said that he is not afraid of the ‘Strictly curse’ and that he just wants to have fun at the dance show.

He said his girlfriend Chantal Brown is backing him on the BBC competition and is unimpressed by the alleged curse that has seen several contestants split up with their partners over the years.

He told The sun: ‘The Strictly curse is none of my business, I’m there to learn and that’s it, I respect the dancers and their abilities. I want to do my best.’

The singer, who recently ended an 11-year residency in Las Vegas, added: “Chantal is very supportive, she wants me to break it and she comes to watch.

She says, ‘Go and have the best time. I want you to have a great experience’.’

Ambitious: Matt recently said he wanted to get as far as possible in the competition and spoke of his “huge” respect for his fellow competitors

Matt started dating his girlfriend Chantal, a jewelry designer, earlier this year and recently told The Daily Mail that she is “sensitive, kind and makes me laugh.”

He added that he wants to get as far as possible in the dance competition and spoke of his “huge” respect for his fellow competitors.

The star said one of the reasons he agreed to do the show was because of his late mother Carol, who died of breast cancer in 2014.

The singer said he did it in her honor and that he felt observed from a “higher level” towards his mother.

Matt also spoke about his relationship with brother – and the other half of Bros – Luke, saying he is “very supportive” of joining the cast of Strictly this year.

It comes after Matt spoke of the “complicated” relationship with his bandmate and brother: “I would do anything for Luke. If we both feel a little shaky or vulnerable, we’re definitely there for each other.’

“But we know each other so well that we know exactly where each other’s buttons are,” Matt told the Daily Mail.

“I can honestly say I never want to cheat on Luke, but I have a way of doing it and he has a way of doing it with me.”