Matt Goss, 53, says he isn’t fazed about the ‘Strictly curse’

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Matt Goss has said that he is not afraid of the ‘Strictly curse’ and that he just wants to have fun at the dance show.

The Bros’ lead singer, 53, has said his girlfriend Chantal Brown is backing him on the BBC match and is unimpressed by the alleged curse that has seen several contestants split up with their partners over the years.

He told The sun: ‘The Strictly curse is none of my business, I’m there to learn and that’s it, I respect the dancers and their abilities. I want to do my best.’

Solid: Matt Goss, 53, has said his girlfriend Chantal Brown supports him on the show and is unimpressed by the alleged curse where several contestants cheat on their husbands with their dance partners

The singer, who recently ended an 11-year residency in Las Vegas, added: “Chantal is very supportive, she wants me to break it and she comes to watch.

“She says, ‘Go and have the best time. I want you to have a great experience.'”

Matt started dating his girlfriend Chantal, a jewelry designer, earlier this year and recently told The Daily Mail that she is “sensitive, kind and makes me laugh.”

He added that he wants to get as far as possible in the dance competition and spoke of his “huge” respect for his fellow competitors.

Ambitious: Matt added that he wanted to get as far as possible in the competition and spoke of his ‘huge’ respect for his fellow competitors

The star said one of the reasons he agreed to do the show was because of his late mother Carol, who died of breast cancer in 2014.

The singer said he did it in her honor and that he felt observed from a “higher level” towards his mother.

Matt also spoke about his relationship with brother – and the other half of Bros – Luke, saying he is “very supportive” of joining the cast of Strictly this year.

Family: Matt also spoke about his relationship with brother – and the other half of Bros – Luke (both pictured in 2016), saying he is “very supportive” of joining the cast of Strictly this year

It comes after Matt spoke of the “complicated” relationship with his bandmate and brother: “I would do anything for Luke. If we both feel a little shaky or vulnerable, we’re definitely there for each other.’

“But we know each other so well that we know exactly where each other’s buttons are,” Matt told the Daily Mail.

“I can honestly say I never want to cheat on Luke, but I have a way of doing it and he has a way of doing it with me.”