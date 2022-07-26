Matt Gaetz will likely be in prison for sex trafficking by 2024, Pence aide Marc Short says

Mike Pence’s former Chief of Staff Marc Short shrugged his shoulders at Florida GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz at his old boss Monday night after the Florida congressman mocked Pence at a young Republican conference over the weekend.

Gaetz told a crowd of millennials and Gen Z conservatives on Saturday night that Pence “will never be president” and said he was a “nice guy, not a leader” in response to speculation about the former vice president rejecting a bid for the White House. would consider.

The flamboyant Republican also ridiculed pro-choice women by stating that they are too unattractive and overweight to conceive.

“I don’t know if Mike Pence will run for president in 2024, but I don’t think Matt Gaetz will have any influence on that,” Short told CNN.

He took a swipe at Gaetz over his ongoing federal sex trafficking investigation involving a 17-year-old girl. The congressman was charged with paying the teen to travel across state lines to have sex with her.

“I’d be surprised if he still voted, it’s more likely he’ll be in jail for child sex trafficking by 2024,” Short said.

“And I’m actually surprised that the Florida police still allow him to speak at teen conferences like this. So I’m not too worried about Matt Gaetz.’

Gaetz had laughed at his derogatory comments about women, telling those who were upset to be “offended.”

The Florida congressman on Saturday joked about the demonstrations against the Supreme Court’s withdrawal of Roe v. Wade and mocked those who wanted to protect access to abortion across the country.

“Why are the women least likely to conceive are most concerned about abortion?” Gaetz told students at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit in Tampa.

“Nobody wants to get you pregnant if you look like a thumb.”

On Monday, he was asked to explain his comments.

“I’m very pro-life and I don’t apologize for it,” said the 40-year-old.

“I’m grateful that Roe was overthrown and that Dobbs is now the case law on abortion. I find these people going out in these pro-abortion, pro-murder rallies abominable – and just plain ugly inside and out. I don’t apologize for it.’

He said he did not consider everyone who disagreed with him “an ugly person,” but condemned those who protested in front of the Supreme Court justices’ homes and called for a “night of rage” in Washington DC.

Gaetz was asked by Channel 3: ‘Is it safe to say that, based on your comments, you are suggesting that these women at these abortion rallies are ugly and overweight?’

The 40-year-old told the Turning Point summit on Saturday (pictured)

“Yes,” he replied.

Asked: “What do you say to people who find these comments offensive?” the congressman replied, “Be offended.”

Gaetz has denied the sex trafficking charges against him and no charges have been filed against him. The New York Times first reported the existence of the federal investigation into Gaetz in March 2021.

“These people are detestable inside and out,” Gaetz said at the top. “They’re about 5’2”, 350 pounds and they’re like, “Give me my abortions or I’ll get up and march and protest.” And I’m like, “March?” You look like your ankles are weaker than the legal reasoning behind Roe v. Wade.

“A few of them should get up and march. They have to get up and march for about an hour a day, wave those arms, get the blood pumping, maybe mix a salad.”

It’s not the first time he’s ridiculed those who campaign to uphold Roe v. Wade.

In May, when the Supreme Court’s draft decision was leaked, Gaetz made clear his disdain for their activism.

“How many of the women campaigning to overthrow Roe are over-educated, under-loved millennials who sadly return from their protests to a lonely microwave dinner with their cats, not bumblebee competitions?” Gaetz tweeted.

Democratic Women’s Caucus members and leaders of CPD Action member organizations march on July 19 to demand access to abortion

Activists and politicians protest in Washington DC on July 19

The decision to revoke Roe v. Wade has sparked angry protests across the country