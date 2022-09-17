Matt Gaetz ‘sought PARDON from Trump over allegations he’d sex trafficked an underage teenager’

<!–

Congressman Matt Gaetz told a former White House aide that he had asked then-President Donald Trump for a pardon after being investigated for sex trafficking.

Gaetz is currently under investigation in a federal sex trafficking investigation involving a 17-year-old girl.

The teen alleges that Gaetz paid her to travel across the state line to have sex with him, and the congressman was under investigation after a close friend was convicted of similar charges.

He has denied the sex trafficking charges against him and no charges have been filed against him.

Johnny McEntee, who served as director of the White House presidential personnel office in the Trump administration, told investigators into the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol that Gaetz wanted a pardon from Trump.

According to the Washington PostGaetz told McEntee that “they’re either starting an investigation or investigating him.”

He did not specify who was investigating Gaetz, but added that the congressman had told him that he had “done nothing wrong, but that they are trying to make his life hell, and you know, if the president could pardon him, that would be great. .’

Gaetz reportedly sought a preventive pardon from White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, and McEntee confirmed it was linked to Gaetz’s violation of sex trafficking laws.

It is the first indication that Gaetz specifically sought a pardon for the investigation against him, after months of calling for a broad pardon in the final months of the Trump administration.

McEntee added that Gaetz met him one night to discuss the issue of pardons, but he couldn’t remember whether that happened before or after the Capitol riot.

The Justice Department is still investigating whether Gaetz paid for sex, paid women to travel across the state for sex, and whether he had a sexual relationship with the teen.

It was opened during Trump’s final months in power, with the approval of Attorney General William Barr.

The probe was sparked after a federal investigation into Gaetz’s boyfriend who was convicted of sex trafficking.

A spokesperson for Gaetz said: “Congressman Matt Gaetz has been speaking publicly and privately about pardons for many other people at the end of President Donald Trump’s first term.

As for himself, President Trump addressed this evil rumor more than a year ago by saying, ‘Congressman Matt Gaetz never asked for my pardon.’

‘Representative. Gaetz remains behind President Trump’s statement.”

Gaetz friend Joel Greenberg pleaded guilty last year to six criminal charges, including sex trafficking of a minor.

He has been working with prosecutors since 2020, providing them with information about Gaetz.