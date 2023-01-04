Matt Gaetz makes official complaint about Kevin McCarthy ‘occupying’ speaker’s office

Congressman Matt Gaetz has objected to Kevin McCarthy’s use of the office assigned to the Speaker of the House, sending a letter to the Capitol building manager suggesting that McCarthy should be considered “a squatter.”

The Florida Republican took the matter to Brett Blanton, who oversees the office known as Architect of the Capitol.

The letter sent by Gaetz on Tuesday evening reads:

“I am writing to inform you that the Chairman of the House Office in the US Capitol Building is currently occupied by Rep. Kevin McCarthy. As of this morning, the 117th Congress has been adjourned sinus die, and no President of the 118th Congress has been elected. After three undecided votes, no member can claim this office.

“What is the basis in law, house rule, or precedent for allowing someone who placed second in three consecutive speaker elections to occupy the Speaker of the House? How long will he stay there before he is considered a squatter?

“Please write back as soon as possible, as it appears that following today’s vote, Mr. McCarthy can no longer be considered the designated speaker.”

Gaetz is one of 20 members of the Republican House who voted against McCarthy to take the speaker’s position, which was vacated by Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday.

McCarthy vowed to continue his search for the office on Wednesday, backed up by a public statement from Donald Trump urging Republicans to avoid “A GIANT & GEMABRANSING DEFEAT.”