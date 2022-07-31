Matt Gaetz caught on hot mic promising Roger Stone a pardon from Trump: Report

Florida Republican Representative Matt Gaetz told Roger Stone that “the boss” Donald Trump would pardon him if the longtime GOP agent was convicted in his 2019 trial for obstructing a congressional investigation, according to newly revealed audio.

Stone was eventually found guilty and pardoned by the former president.

But weeks before the trial, Gaetz Stone told an event at one of Trump’s golf courses that he would not spend “a day” in jail after hearing “directly” from the ex-president about his affinity with his longtime ally. .

“The boss still has a very favorable view of you,” Gaetz said, according to the… Washington Post. “I don’t think the big man can let you go for this.”

Stone noted that Trump sent him that message “from time to time.”

The comments were picked up by a microphone on Stone’s lapel while he was being filmed for the feature-length documentary ‘A Storm Foretold’, due out later this year.

They were among the speakers at AMPFest, a 2019 right-wing event hosted at Trump’s National Doral Golf Club in Florida.

Gaetz, who has been and remains one of Trump’s most vocal allies in Congress, was also caught on the recording claiming that the then-president “taunted” him at a Christmas party over the Florida legislature’s decision to ban Capitol Hill. considered.

He is currently facing a federal sex trafficking investigation, revealed earlier this year, for alleged relationships with an underage girl.

Gaetz said of Trump: “He had heard a rumor that I might not run for reelection, and at the Christmas party he called me names for my date. Like, scolded me outright.’

Florida Republican Representative Matt Gaetz is one of the most vocal supporters of Donald Trump in Congress

He was admitted and assured longtime Republican agent Roger Stone that Trump would pardon him if found guilty, which Stone eventually became.

AMPFest host and conservative commentator Benny Johnson reportedly told Gaetz that being accosted by the president for a date was a “net positive.”

“That’s an alpha move,” Johnson reportedly said.

In an excerpt of the recording released publicly by the Post, Stone can be heard talking about his criminal charge that he would “fight it to the bitter end.”

“I’m going down hard, though,” Stone also said.

Gaetz replied, “Yeah, but I don’t think you’re going down at the end of the day.”

Stone noted that his trial would take three weeks.

He continued, “Maybe I should call on the big man.”

“It’s the District of Columbia. We interviewed 120 jurors. Ninety of them know who I am and they hate my guts,” Stone complained.

Gaetz agreed that he was “f****d,” but added, “Well, in the trial I still don’t think you can last a day.”

Stone was one of the most prominent individuals caught up in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

While other former Trump allies distanced themselves from the then president during the investigation, Stone remained defiant, insisting that he would not testify against the commander in chief.

In return, Trump backed Stone as “very brave” and other public praise, even as he attacked those who criticized him.

Stone told Gaetz on AMPFest, “It would have been easy to make this go away, but I couldn’t live with myself.”

At the time, the House Judiciary Committee — of which Gaetz is a member — had investigated whether Trump was obstructing justice by publicly asking for a pardon for Stone and disgracing former General Michael Flynn.

Commenting on the Post, Gaetz claimed his certainty about Stone’s fate was similar to the public comments he made at the time.

The congressman also claimed that the entire recording was illegal because of Florida’s consent laws before recording conversations.

“There’s nothing illegal about this recording,” filmmaker Christoffer Guldbrandsen argued, noting that Gaetz stopped discussing his work lobbying for a pardon on Stone’s behalf.

Gaetz told Stone in the recording, “Because there are many, many recording devices out there right now, I don’t feel in a position to speak freely about the work I’ve already done on that subject.”

Trump had repeatedly dismissed Mueller’s investigation as a “witch hunt” and a “hoax.”