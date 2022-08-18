Matt Damon surprises fans as he browses the showbag aisle at a Brisbane agricultural show

<!–

Matt Damon stunned onlookers as he casually flipped down the showbag aisle at Brisbane’s popular agricultural show Ekka this week.

The Hollywood actor, 51, tried his best to blend in with the crowd by wearing a simple black hoodie with a black T-shirt and dark jeans.

He was wearing a Rip Curl trucker cap and sunglasses tucked into the front of his shirt.

He stopped to pose for a selfie with Kayla, wife of NRL legend Darius Boyd, at the annual event.

Matt spent a lot of money during his time in Australia when he arrived by helicopter from Byron Bay to the show site at Doomben Racecourse.

He stayed overnight at the luxurious Calile Hotel in Fortitude Valley before returning to Byron Bay the following day.

The Bourne Identity star and his wife have been spotted enjoying a relaxing family vacation in Byron Bay for the past week.

They have often been seen taking beach walks and spending time with their close friends, the Hemsworth brothers.

Matt has been an ‘honorary’ Australian for years and regularly comes to the country to catch up.

He’s had a busy year filming Oppenheimer, the Christopher Nolan-directed biopic based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning American Prometheus.

It covers the life of physicist Robert Oppenheimer.

He has also put the finishing touches to the limited series he is producing, Green Beret’s Guide to Surviving the Apocalypse.