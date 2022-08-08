Matt Damon enjoys boozy fishing day with the Hemsworth clan and Luciana Barroso in Byron Bay

He recently returned to Australia for a relaxing winter break.

And Matt Damon, 51, looked totally relaxed as he and wife Luciana Barroso, 46, enjoyed a boozy day of fishing on the beach in Byron Bay, New South Wales.

The couple, who married in 2005, were joined by their daughters Isabella, 15, Gia, 13, and Stella, 11, and a group of A-list friends.

Matt Damon, 51, (far right) enjoyed a boozy fishing day in Byron Bay on Sunday with his gorgeous bikini-clad wife Luciana Barroso, 46, (third, left) and the Hemsworth clan on Sunday

Among the group were Chris Hemsworth’s actor brother Luke and his wife Samantha, who consider themselves long-term friends of Matt and Luciana.

Australian presenter Lauren Phillips and her aviation mogul Paul O’Brien, who often attend social events in Byron Bay, also took part in the gathering.

Luciana looked fit as a violin, with a strapless floral bikini that left little to the imagination.

Matt was seen catching fish with an unknown bikini-clad woman

Matt was spotted approaching Westworld star Luke (left) for a hug as they reunited on the sand

Australian presenter Lauren Phillips (right) and her aviation magnate Paul O’Brien (left), who often attend social events in Byron Bay, also took part in the gathering.

The bronzed brunette covered herself from the sun under a baseball cap and sunglasses, completing her look with a long necklace.

Matt also looked pale as usual in a tight blue tee and board shorts.

The Bourne Identity star also wore a cap and covered his eyes under retro sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Samantha looked slim as she sauntered through the sand in a black one-piece bikini and brown Akubra hat.

aThe Bourne Identity star wore a cap and covered his eyes under retro sunglasses

Sometimes he saw the loving father Matt throwing a rugby ball with his children.

She wore her hair in natural waves and paired her ensemble with a layered gold necklace.

Matt was seen with a bottle of wine and a beer can during the drunken day out

Luke, meanwhile, looked relaxed in a white and blue T-shirt, red sunglasses and shorts

Matt and his family often vacation in Byron Bay, and it’s even rumored they own a $22 million mansion in the area.

Her Westworld star man, meanwhile, looked relaxed in a white-and-blue T-shirt, red sunglasses and shorts.

Elsewhere, Lauren and Paul were seen amid what appeared to be a tense conversation.

Lauren, donned in a floral romper, placed her hands on her hips as she mimicked the body language of her rich beauty.

Last year he spent much of the year in Australia filming Thor: Love & Thunder, alongside Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman.

“I’m so excited that my family and I can call Australia home in the coming months,” Matt said after arriving Down Under in January last year.

Not present for the outing were Matt and Luciana’s close friends Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky.

‘Australian film crews are known around the world for their professionalism and are a pleasure to work with, so the 14 days of quarantine will be well worth it. Australia is definitely the lucky country’

Then Prime Minister Scott Morrison welcomed Matt’s arrival at the time, saying: “Hollywood superstar Matt Damon joining our homegrown talent to film such a big movie in NSW is a big win creating thousands of jobs for the local community.” population’

“Australia’s management of COVID-19 and our government’s fiscal incentives have made our film industry thrive with many new jobs for actors as well as electricians, carpenters, cooks, security personnel, bus drivers and a huge boost to NSW,” he said.

Luciana gestured animatedly as she shared a conversation with her husband and Samantha

In November 2020, it was reported that Matt and Luciana had purchased a $22 million mansion in Byron Bay

Overlooking Wategos Beach, the five bedroom property is considered one of the area’s most prestigious homes.