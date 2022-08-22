Matt Damon boards plane with wife Luciana Barroso and kids after Ben Affleck’s second wedding to JLo

Matt Damon kept a low profile as he boarded a plane with his wife Luciana Barroso and their children on Sunday.

The 51-year-old Departed actor wore a black baseball cap as he prepared to leave Georgia after best friend Ben Affleck’s wedding to Jennifer Lopez.

He wore a navy blue short-sleeved T-shirt, black pants and a black backpack as the group prepared for takeoff.

Luciana, who married the filmmaker in 2005, was equally dressed in a cropped white t-shirt.

She flashed a bit off her midriff as she paired her top with trendy, loose-fitting and faded jeans.

Her look was completed with a pair of patterned sneakers and she slung a large black tote bag over her shoulder.

The beauty’s long and thick dark brown hair fell like a waterfall over her shoulder and down her back as she walked on the asphalt.

With the old couple were their children – Isabella Damon, 16, Gia Damon, 14, and Stella Damon, 11.

The family of five had arrived in the state days earlier in preparation for the Afflecks’ three-day wedding anniversary.

They flew in on a private jet on Friday to celebrate the revived couple’s second marriage, after they tied the knot in Las Vegas a month earlier.

Matt and Ben’s friendship goes back to their childhood, when they grew up together in Massachusetts.

Since then, they have both achieved huge success in the entertainment industry and have collaborated on several blockbusters.

Matt and Ben collaborated on 2021’s The Last Duel, a Ridley Scott medieval film.

Long before that, the two earned an Oscar for their 1997 script Good Will Hunting.

This year, they began work on a self-titled film about former Nike executive Sonny Vaccarro and the brand’s partnership with Michael Jordan.

Speak with Entertainment tonight in 2016 Matt said of his friendship with Ben, “I’ve known him for 35 years and we grew up together. We were both in love with the same thing – acting and filmmaking.

“I think we nurtured each other’s obsession during really formative, important years and that bonded us for life.”

And on the subject of Affleck’s relationship with Lopez, he said last year: The Carlos Watson show“They’re both great. I just want for their happiness. They seem pretty happy now.’

When asked if he would attend the couple’s wedding, he exclaimed, “Oh man, no one pulls harder than me.”