Matt Damon and Jay and Silent Bob stars Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes arrive at Bennifer wedding

Celebrities, including some of the groom’s most famous pals, are out in full force in Georgia as Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez get set to tie the knot.

Matt Damon, long associated with Affleck and a co-Oscar winner with his fellow Massachusetts native for Good Will Hunting, was spotted getting out of a car with his wife, Luciana Barroso.

The couple arrived at an airfield near the site of the celebration aboard a private jet.

Director Kevin Smith and actor Jason Mewes – famous for their pairing as ‘Jay and Silent Bob’ – were also spotted in Georgia for the party.

Smith was seen at a Hertz rental pickup with his wife, Jennifer Schwalbach Smith, as they headed for the festivities.

Celebrities, including some of the groom’s most famous pals, are out in full force in Georgia as Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez get set to tie the knot

Matt Damon, long heavily associated with Affleck and a co-Oscar winner with his fellow Massachusetts native for Good Will Hunting, was spotted getting out of a car with wife, Luciana Barroso

The couple arrived to an airfield near the site of the celebration aboard a private jet

Affleck and Damon have been famously been known as the tightest friends in Hollywood since both broke out in the late 90s

Director Kevin Smith (pictured with his wife, Jennifer) and actor Jason Mewes – famous for their pairing as ‘Jay and Silent Bob’ – were also spotted in Georgia for the party

Affleck has starred with Smith and Mewes in at least seven different movies dating back to 1995’s Chasing Amy, including a cameo in this year’s Clerks III.

Smith was seen at the airport in his traditional outfit of an ice hockey jersey and jean shorts but he later posted a photo with Schwalbach Smith, Mewes and his wife Jordan Monsanto in a white suit to go along with a white backwards baseball cap.

He wrote: ‘For those who say he always wears the same outfit… [Schwalbach], [Monsanto], [Mewes] and me, all cleaned up. This is as formal as I’ve been dressed since maybe my first communion when I was seven’.

Patrick Whitesell, executive chairman of Endeavor Talent Agency which reps the actor, and actress wife Pia Miller also landed near Riceboro in a private jet.

Among the other A-Listers expected to celebrate the couple include George Clooney, Jane Fonda, Renee Zellweger and Jimmy Kimmel.

Patrick Whitesell, executive chairman of Endeavor Talent Agency which reps the actor, and actress wife Pia Miller also landed near Riceboro in a private jet

Guests arrive in dark SUVs to board a bus on their way to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding ceremony in Riceboro, Georgia

Already seen in Georgia is Ben’s parents and all three of his kids. Also there is Jennifer’s mother Guadalupe, her sister Lynda, and her twins Max and Emme.

Not everyone close to Affleck is apparently in attendance, as brother and Oscar-winner Casey was spotted in Los Angeles earlier Saturday morning.

Casey was spotted leisurely buying a cup of coffee in Los Angeles this morning, despite the fact that his brother Ben will be tying the knot with Jennifer Lopez about 2,500 miles across the country in Georgia this evening. Casey appeared to tell TMZ that he has ‘other things’ to do.

Asked why he wasn’t at his brother’s wedding, Casey mumbles something that sounds like he says ‘I have other things to do,’ then would not clarify whether that was what he said.

The younger Affleck brother, 47, looked comfortable in a pair of baggy jeans and blue hoodie, and even smiled for the camera as he picked up a cup from Starbucks and took a call on his cell phone.

It is unclear why Casey appeared in no rush to make it for his brother’s big day — or to his mother, who was rushed to the hospital from Ben’s Georgia estate yesterday after she reportedly fell off a dock and cut her leg.

Casey’s presence in LA is especially puzzling as the brothers are well known for being close and have worked together on a number of movies across both of their Hollywood careers.

Despite his appearance in LA on the same day his brother is set to say his vows to Lopez — once again, Page Six previously reported Casey would in fact be attending the wedding.

Casey Affleck was spotted leisurely buying a cup of coffee in Los Angeles this morning, despite the fact that his brother Ben will be tying the knot with Jennifer Lopez about 2,500 miles across the country in Georgia this evening

It is unclear why Casey appeared in no rush to make it for his brother’s big day, even as their mother was rushed to the hospital from Ben’s Georgia estate yesterday after she reportedly fell off a dock and cut her leg

Casey’s presence in LA is especially puzzling as the brothers are well known for being close and have worked together on a number of movies across both of their Hollywood careers

As guests flocked to Georgia for Ben and Jennifer’s wedding this week Casey appeared to be comfortable in LA.

He was spotted on Thursday night taking his girlfriend Caylee Cowan, 24, out on the town on Thursday evening.

The couple celebrated Noah Tepperberg’s birthday at LAVO Restaurant, where they were spotted sharing a smooch.

Casey had ample time to book a flight to Georgia for his brother’s wedding, as the event has been in the works for four months.

Jennifer Garner was invited to attend the wedding of her ex-husband Affleck to Lopez this weekend.

The 50-year-old Alias actress declined, however, as she will be in Texas on a work assignment, Hollywood Life shared on Friday.

It appears as if Garner and Affleck, 50 – whom were wed from 2005 until 2018 – are on good terms as they co-parent their three children Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, and Sam, 11.

The 13 Going On 30 star has has ‘wished’ the couple ‘the best’ and is ‘totally supportive of her kids being there,’ the site said.

But she will not show which is understandable; the ex-wife does not usually attend her ex’s wedding.

Wedding weekend: Lopez, 52, and Affleck are set to begin celebrating their marriage later today, with the main ceremony on Saturday and a family barbecue scheduled for Sunday; seen in 2021

A source told Terry Zeller’s HollywoodLife that Garner was formally invited to the wedding of the year. But she said no.

Turns out the star will be in Texas for work.

‘Jennifer Garner is hard at work on a project in Texas and won’t be attending the wedding celebration, but she’s been totally supportive of her kids being there and is really positive in general about the whole thing,’ the insider said.

‘There is nothing more important to her than her kids’ happiness so the fact that they feel welcomed and at ease and have bonded with J.Lo and her kids is just the best thing she could ask for.’

A second source told the site Garner ‘congratulated’ Bennifer.

Stepmom: Lopez hugging Ben’s eldest child Violet in Paris in July

‘Ben will always consider Jennifer family so of course he extended an invitation,’ the source maintained.

‘Plus, Jennifer and Jen have become closer so J.Lo was fully supportive of inviting the mother of his kids.

‘Jennifer knows they adore J.Lo and she’s fully on board with them getting close with their new stepmom. Jennifer has wished them all the best and knows it will be a beautiful event.’

Affleck and beaming bride Jennifer Lopez shared a kiss atop the steps of his $8.9 million Georgia ‘plantation’ mansion on their wedding day that will feature a star-studded guest list and pork chops

Stunning photos obtained by DailyMail.com the celebrity couple known as ‘Bennifer’ smooching as they hold their second wedding ceremony with loved ones on Saturday at Affleck’s rural estate in Riceboro, a month after they secretly wed in a small Las Vegas service.

The pair’s happy reunion comes 20 years after they first dated and got engaged, only to call-off their wedding in fall 2003, blaming excessive media attention.

Photos show the happy couple on the steps of the Big House, a plantation-style mansion that is the focal point of the $8.9 million estate.

Lopez, already decked out in her stunning white gown, greets Affleck affectionately as he ascends the staircase. Following the early kisses and hugs, the couple head into the home to prepare for the big ceremony.

The couple are now enjoying their evening celebration. A fire truck was spotted arriving at the property shortly after 8pm, but onlookers say it did not have its lights or siren on, and there was no sense of urgency.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck (top) were caught sharing a kiss on the morning of their big wedding on Saturday

On the menu will be fried pork chops, rice and vegetables, a staple of Puerto Rico, where Lopez’s family hails from, along with other barbecue treats amid the sizzling 88 degree weather.

Also on the menu will be oven-roasted chicken and mac and cheese, as the couple is embracing Southern cuisine for their Georgia wedding.

After days of torrential rain, the couple caught a lucky break with the weather on Saturday. Though skies were overcast and temperatures sweltered in the 90s, storm clouds avoided the area.

Security was tight around the sprawling 87-acre property ahead of the ceremony. Large security gates were installed at the end of the four-mile road down to Affleck’s sprawling country estate several weeks ago.

On Saturday, a police car sat on the gates while guards busily handed out wrist bands to all comers, their names checked and double-checked against the ‘Master Production’ list.

DailyMail.com has learned that an explosives permit for fireworks display has been quietly secured with Affleck’s plantation style home at its epicenter. Wedding bells were also were also set up ahead of the evening nuptials.

Low flying aircraft, like drones and helicopters, have been warned not to fly within a three-mile radius of the venue due to the large fireworks show that is expected to close out the evening

Meanwhile, the river onto which the property backs is being patrolled by security boats.

An actual wedding bell was seen being set up at Affleck’s $8 million Georgia mansion ahead of Saturday evenings nuptials

In addition to wedding bells to ring in Affleck and JLo’s union, an explosives permit for a fireworks display was secured

A white grand piano was also seen at the lavish estate, suggesting live music was on the cards for Bennifer’s big day

A white walkway has been set from the rear veranda of the Big House down to the water, where a marquee has been installed.

Lopez shared a big hug with one of the guests that arrived with Affleck, who hurried inside with a bag around his shoulder

After greeting the guests, Lopez followed suit and went back into the home to prepare for the ceremony

Security is tight at the perimeter of Affleck’s sprawling Riceboro, Georgia estate ahead of Saturday’s wedding

Today a police car sits on the gates, while guards busily handed out wrist bands to all comers, their names checked and double-checked against the ‘Master Production’ list

Last minute supplies were still arriving Saturday morning with catering trucks and musical equipment disappearing down the tree-lined road

Workers manned the perimeter to ensure that nobody on the list slipped through the ring of steel surrounding the ceremony

Lopez and Affleck were secretly wed (above) in July at the Little White Chapel in Las Vegas, an event they kept secret even from some close friends and family. On Saturday they will celebrate the union with a larger ceremony in Georgia

The celebrity couple are set to hold their second wedding ceremony with loved ones on Saturday at Affleck’s estate in Riceboro, a month after they secretly wed in a small Las Vegas service.

Large security gates were installed at the end of the four-mile road down to Affleck’s sprawling country estate several weeks ago.

Today a police car sits on the gates, while guards busily handed out wrist bands to all guests, their names checked and double-checked against the ‘Master Production’ list.

DailyMail.com has learned that an explosives permit for a fireworks display has been quietly secured with Affleck’s plantation style home at its epicenter.

Low flying aircraft, like drones and helicopters, have been warned not to fly within a three-mile radius of the venue due to the large fireworks show that is expected to close out the evening.

Meanwhile, the river onto which the property backs is being patrolled by security boats.

Exclusive pictures obtained by DailyMail.com show Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the hospital Friday afternoon as Ben’s mother received stitches after an accident at her son’s Georgia estate

Ben reportedly found his mother after her fall on the dock of his estate and called the ambulance

Exclusive pictures obtained by DailyMail.com show Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck arriving at a hospital yesterday afternoon as Ben’s mother received stiches after an accident at her son’s Georgia estate.

A source told DailyMail.com that Ben’s mother, Christopher Anne Boldt, fell off a dock and cut her leg at the Riceboro property. Ben reportedly found her and called the ambulance.

J.Lo arrived carrying a Dior bag, downcast and wearing a summer dress after the medical emergency at the property where she and Ben are celebrating their lavish wedding this weekend.

Meanwhile Affleck could be seen pacing and smoking a cigarette outside the building, casually dressed in a T-shirt and shorts, his baseball cap worn backwards.

A source told DailyMail.com that the incident was ‘not serious.’