Matt Canavan claims ‘there are only two genders’

There are only two sexes and children are best off with a married mum and dad was what right-wingers were asked to proclaim at an event in Sydney at the weekend.

Those attending the CPAC (conservative political action conference) event in Sydney’s Darling Harbor on Saturday heard that they should stand up for truths that were once “self-evident”.

North Queensland Liberal National Party Senator Matt Canavan received a standing ovation after telling the CPAC audience who the ‘truth tellers’ were and how to recognize them.

“It’s very easy to say who the truth tellers are,” Senator Canavan said.

‘They’ve got an adjective now, they’re called “cancelled”.

‘Anyone who has “cancelled”, you pretty much know they’re telling the truth.’

Senator Canavan outlined a set of truths that he believed required ‘courage’ to speak.

“The truth is you can’t run an industrial economy on an energy system that’s weather-dependent,” he said.

‘The truth is that billions of people will starve if we turn our backs on fossil fuels, billions!’

‘The truth is that climate change policies are a hoax perpetuated by Western corporations and egged on by communist and ex-communist dictators.

‘The truth is that the Chinese Communist Party has never complied with international laws, including trade and climate laws, and they have stolen thousands of our manufacturing jobs because they can get away with it.

‘The truth is that the most important job in our society is a mother and a father and children do better when they are raised by a mother and a father who remain married.

‘And finally there are only two sexes.’

Senator Canavan said these were things children had to learn.

It was a theme that was also taken up by former Prime Minister Tony Abbott, who also spoke at the conference.

“I’m obviously completely out of step with the modern world,” Mr Abbott said.

Protesters gathered outside the CPAC event on Saturday, accusing those inside of being ‘fascists’, ‘transphobes’ and ‘anti-queer’

‘I don’t like the climate cult, I don’t like the virus hysteria. I can’t understand gender fluidity.’

He told a story of knocking on the door of his former electorate in Warringah, on Sydney’s northern beaches, and being told by a woman she could not vote for him because her children opposed his stance on climate change.

Abbott said he asked the woman ‘who is the adult?’

“I think we’ve been remarkably shy of being the adults that we should be,” Mr Abbott said.

The challenge for Conservatives, according to Mr Abbott, was to curb government interference in people’s lives.

“That means getting the rules down so good people can make the most of their lives without having to answer to the officials on everything from the color of their heat-reflective phones to the pronouns they use,” he said.

A small group of protesters gathered outside the CPAC event accused those attending of being ‘fascists’, ‘anti-queer’ and ‘transphobes’.

At one point, police had to separate the protesters from a CPAC attendee who walked into their midst with a camera crew.

Police also blocked the protesters when they attempted to storm the Darling Harbor International Convention Centre, where CPAC was being held, through a back entrance.

Inside the venue, international speakers claimed that conservatives had lacked the courage to stand up for their values.

British political commentator and former pro-Brexit party leader Nigel Farage claimed that during his week in Australia he had been approached by several locals complaining about a lack of principled politicians.

“Everywhere I go, ordinary and decent Australians come up to me and say they are worried about the future of their country,” Mr Farage told CPAC attendees.

‘They are worried about what Australia is becoming and they can’t believe the lack of Conservative courage and leadership.’

‘They say “we want Australia back”.’

Farage said those on the left of the political spectrum had taken over schools and the media.

“They are trying to dismantle everything that Western civilization has ever stood for,” Mr Farage said.

‘We tell eight-year-old children that if you’re white, you’re guilty, you’re an oppressor, you should be ashamed of your family, your history, your country, your culture.

Sir. Farage said people were being told to ‘take the knee’ and ‘bow down’ for causes like Black Lives Matter, but he wouldn’t do it.

He even went so far as to call former Liberal Prime Minister Scott Morrison ‘a despondent coward’ for being bullied into UN climate targets at the Glasgow conference at the end of 2021.

The former leader of the UK Independence Party was equally gentle with his former partner in the successful Brexit campaign, Boris Johnson, who was recently ousted as UK Prime Minister.

“Boris has damaged the Conservative brand enormously, let everyone down,” Mr Farage said from the CPAC stage.

‘It’s a shame. He had the world at his feet, he just wasn’t quite able to tell the truth. In fact, he was never really conservative.’

Farage even accused Johnson of being ‘manipulated’ by his wife, Carrie Johnson.

“Boris was apparently very, very manipulated by his new wife – Carrie Antoinette is her name,” Mr Farage said, dropping a reference to the last Queen of France, Marie Antoinette.

Marie Antoinette is best known for the story, which may not be true, where she sarcastically said ‘let them eat cake’ to starving peasants demanding bread before the monarchy was bloodily overthrown in the French Revolution.

Farage said he could not even be sure Mr Johnson was a Conservative.

“There are many things we just don’t know about Boris, including how many children he has,” he said.

This was a reference to Mr Johnson’s very messy love life, which has included many admitted affairs.

Sir. Farage claimed credit for unseating former British Prime Minister Theresa May by fielding UKIP candidates against the Conservative Party in the 2019 European Parliament elections.

“For me, getting rid of Theresa May as prime minister is one of my proudest achievements,” he said.

Matthew Whitaker, who was acting attorney general in the Trump administration, said conservatives in the US and Australia had similar opportunities and faced similar challenges

Calls for conservatives to stand up for their values ​​were also echoed by visiting US speaker Matthew Whitaker, who was acting attorney general in the Trump administration.

Mr Whitaker said he had been struck by the similarity of opportunities and challenges in the US and Australia as the ‘left’ sought to erode conservative values.

“It’s really a similar battle, a similar battle that we all have to participate in,” he said.

‘The left is on the rise, the government wants to expand, and freedom-loving people like you and me and our countrymen are what’s left to stand in the gap and defend that freedom.’