Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey share a kiss while filming romance Fellow Travelers

Showtime’s upcoming miniseries, Fellow Travelers, starring Jonathan Bailey and Matt Bomer as the romantic protagonists, is already stirring things up a bit.

Bailey, 34, and Bomer, 44, were pictured sporting their slender physiques exchanging a sweet hug in the water while filming a scene for the series in Canada.

The actors play on-screen lovers in the LGBTQ romance thriller based on Thomas Mallon’s novel of the same name.

Shooting scenes on Lake Ontario, Matt and Jonathan looked just like the couple in love as they struggled in the splashing waves.

Bailey showed his big muscles in a blue swimsuit as Bomber held his face and pressed a kiss to his lips.

Transforming himself from his former Regency-era character, the Bridgerton has a retro mustache and long hair.

On dry land, Bailey was dressed in a thin checked beach shirt with his bathing suit.

He got soaked and slipped from the wet top after Bomer’s character threw him into the water.

Not to be outdone, Matt Bomer also showed off his stuff, showing off his own impressive muscles in a pair of tiny green shorts.

The attractive lovers on the screen certainly got some training while shooting. They took turns running in the sand, jumping, picking each other up and jumping into the Great Lake.

At one point, Bailey even put his gymnastics skills to the test and did a cartwheel.

In Fellow Travelers, Bailey stars as Fordham University graduate Tim Laughlin, who begins a fleeting romance with Matt’s character Hawkins Fuller in 1950s Washington DC.

The pair – played by two gay-identifying actors – will continue to cross paths for the next 40 years, with landmark time points such as the Vietnam War in the 1960s, the disco era of the 1970s, and the AIDS crisis in the 1980s.

In the lakeside scene, the costumes appear to be sometime in the 1970s.

Allison Williams will also star as Lucy Smith in the production that began in July in Toronto.

Matt, 44, publicly announced in 2012 that he was gay and has welcomed three children with husband Simon Halls.

Jonathan is said to be in a relationship with fellow actor James Ellis, after a string of gigs together, but the pair have not spoken publicly about the rumours.

It comes after Matt admitted that coming out eighteen years ago was much more difficult for his family, and hinted that the relationship with his mother and father was still tense as a result.

Speak with MR PORTERthe actor confessed that his parents were shocked to learn that he was gay, due to their religious beliefs – and revealed that he now sees his grandmother as a true “loving and accepting Christian”, while saying “zero f****s” gave about his sexuality.

Matt married his publicist Simon in 2011, a year before publicly confirming he was gay at the Steve Chase Humanitarian Awards.

However, the Magic Mike star explained that he first came out to his brother at the age of 24, after pretending to be straight during his childhood, in the “Bible Belt” of Texas.

When he told his parents two years later, Matt admitted he was surprised at how shocked they were — and that it was actually his grandparents who accepted him right away.

He said, ‘You know who was the coolest about it? My grandparents. They gave zero f****.

Before adding, in a seemingly subtle dig at the rest of his family, “My grandmother amazes me. To me she is an example of what a loving, accepting Christian is.”

He went on to explain that his religious parents didn’t talk about his sexuality for six months after he came out, culminating in a huge argument when he got home from college — which he hinted is still not fully resolved.

When asked if he was on good terms with his parents thirteen years later, he revealed, “I’m just saying yes.

‘If you’re a family, you just sit down at the table’ [put to one side] certain things to love each other. I am very, very grateful to have the family that I have.”