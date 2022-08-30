Matt Araiza’s lawyer slams claim he was part of gang-rape of 17-year-old girl

Former Buffalo Bills player Matt Araiza’s attorney has only told DailyMail.com that he has witnesses who will refute the gang rape charges facing the former San Diego State University kicker.

Araiza, 22, has been accused along with two others of gang raping a 17-year-old girl last year in a civil lawsuit filed Thursday and released by the team on Saturday.

The lawsuit, filed in the San Diego County Superior Court, accuses Araiza and his then-SDSU teammates Zavier Leonard and Nowlin “Pa’a” Ewaliko of gang raping the teen at a 2021 Halloween party.

Araiza’s attorney, Kerry Armstrong, told DailyMail.com he has witnesses who will refute the charges in the lawsuit, including the allegation that Araiza stabbed the teen’s drink and led her into a bedroom.

In a new interview with CBS News, the unnamed woman said, “I was crying and my boyfriend asked me what happened. And I told her, ‘I was just raped’

The victim shared photos with CBS News showing the injuries she apparently sustained at the hands of former Buffalo Bills star Matt Araizia

The victim said in the interview: “I had to deal with this horrible traumatic experience that I never asked for.”

In an exclusive statement, Armstrong said: “Matt never offered or gave her a drink. He has never put drugs or substances in a drink.

“He never led her to a bedroom in the house. And he certainly never raped her in any way, in any form.’

Armstrong continued: “In fact, he was never in a bedroom in the house that night. From what I’ve seen so far, the prosecutor is the only one who says he was.’

“I don’t know what happened to this young lady in the bedroom of the house, but I do know that Araiza had nothing to do with it,” the lawyer continued.

The attorney’s statement came after the bombshell interview the victim, known only as Jane Doe, gave to CBS News on Aug. 29.

The teen shared photos of her bruises and injuries after meeting her.

In screenshots from her diary, the teen wrote after the encounter: “The only thing I keep repeating in my head is sitting face down in any bed waiting for it to be over.”

In a separate interview, Araizia attorney Kerry Armstrong told CBS that he does not expect his client to be charged with a crime.

Armstrong said, “If she was actually raped in that bedroom at the back, that’s terrible. It’s terrible to happen to someone.’

He continued, “But all I know is that Mr. Araiza had nothing to do with it, and the only thing I can think of why she’s got him involved in this civil lawsuit is because of money.”

When the question of money was raised with the victim, she told CBS News that she felt “nausea in the stomach.”

She continued: “I reported it the day after it happened. I was 17 years old and I had no idea who Matt Araiza was.’

The woman concluded, “I can’t put into words how shocking it was when I was confronted with consequences for his actions.”

Araiza’s college football coach Brady Hoke said Monday he was not aware the star player had been charged with participating in the gang rape until the civil lawsuit was filed.

At the time of writing, Araiza has not been charged with any felony by the San Diego District Attorney’s office.

A criminal investigation into the allegations is underway, according to the Los Angeles Times, which was the first to report on the lawsuit. No arrests have been made and the San Diego Police Department has not publicly identified any suspects.

Araiza would not be subject to the NFL’s personal conduct policy regarding the alleged rape, as it took place in 2021, before he was a league player.

The lawsuit states that the teen had been drinking with friends when they decided to attend the party on October 17 and that she was “probably drunk on arrival.” She became separated from her friends and was approached by Araiza who offered her a drink, according to the lawsuit.

She believes the drink “contained not only alcohol, but other intoxicating substances,” the indictment said.

She told Araiza, who was 21 at the time, that she was in high school, according to the lawsuit. She claims he then led her to a side yard where he asked her to have oral sex and then had sex with her before taking her to a bedroom in the house.

According to the complaint, there were at least three other men in the room, including Leonard and Ewaliko. The lawsuit states that Araiza threw the teenager on the bed and she went in and out of consciousness while being raped. It added, “but she does remember some moments of the horrific gang rape.”

After an hour and a half, the teen stumbled out of the room “bleeding and crying,” the complaint said. Her nose, belly button, and ear piercings had been pulled out.

She immediately told her friends about the rape, and the next day she reported it to the police and underwent a rape investigation, the lawsuit said. Officers coached her when she called Araiza, which she did 10 days later when detectives recorded it, according to the complaint.

During the phone call, Araiza admitted to having sex with her, the lawsuit states, but later, when she asked him “And did we really have sex?” he replied, ‘This is Matt Araiza. I don’t remember anything that happened that night” and hung up.

But before she answered the phone, Araiza told Doe to get tested for chlamydia.

Parents of fired Buffalo Bills star Matt Araiza issue a furious statement defending their son amid gang rape allegations by a 17-year-old, revealing that their entire family has been subjected to death threats: ‘The rule of law is innocent until the contrary has been proven’

The parents of deposed Buffalo Bills tipper Matt Araiza have issued a savage statement defending their son amid allegations that he was involved in the gang rape of a 17-year-old girl last year.

The 22-year-old gambler was released on Saturday by Super Bowl favorite Bills and his career is in tatters as he awaits more news about the civil lawsuit filed last Thursday.

Amid the reactions, Araiza’s parents have now released a statement of their own to the media, revealing death threats to their entire family and reiterating that their son must “be innocent until proven guilty.”

As reported by KUSI TV, the statement reads: ‘The rule of law is innocent until proven otherwise. That is not our experience. A war has been waged against our son.

He has been tried and convicted in the media on the basis of information released solely from the alleged victim and her lawyer, largely via social media. People have considered his information to be factual, when it is not.’

The lawsuit, filed in San Diego County Superior Court, accuses Araiza, Zavier Leonard (right) and Nowlin “Pa’a” Ewaliko (left) of gang raping a then 17-year-old girl at a Halloween party at a house. where Araiza had lived

The post goes on to explain the ‘vitriol’ Araiza has been receiving since the allegations were made public, questioning why the former Bills star is the ‘only one getting this kind of treatment’, and appears to be nodding. to the two others who are also accused of gang rape.

“He has been extorted, discriminated against, harassed and the subject of multiple and ongoing threats of violence and death,” the statement continued. “He was fired from his job and our entire family continues to receive horrific threats of violence and death. We’ve all been cancelled. Every member of our family.’

Their son’s fervent defense ends by speaking of “volunteous rumors growing as fact,” before adding, “There are multiple witness statements to deny the claims being made against him. The legal system is designed to get the facts and make decisions. They should be able to do that.’