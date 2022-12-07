Matraville, NSW: A fight breaks out between NSW Police and the man who punched a policewoman at 7-Eleven

[noscript_1]

A wild fight broke out outside a 7-Eleven after video surfaced showing a man punching a female police officer in the face.

Shocking footage of the fight outside a petrol station in Matraville, eastern Sydney, emerged on Thursday.

the video shows two policemen with a woman seated and handcuffed, while a group of men lurks nearby.

The male officer orders three men to back off, before a fourth man appears to check on the well-being of the handcuffed woman.

The handcuffed woman tries to get to her feet, but falls to the ground when a police officer standing guard tells her to sit down.

He has the male officer run over and hold the woman in place as the men approach him.

‘Hey, don’t touch her!’ yells one of the men.

The male officer pushes the man who was standing near the woman and tells him to “back off.”

He then tells the other men to back off while yelling.

The male officer approaches the same man he pushed earlier and talks to him before placing his hand on his arm.

The man begins to fight in response and begins to beat up the policeman.

He then hits the female officer over the head as she runs to break up the fight.

“F***ing c****,” the male officer says as he grabs the man.

A patrol car and a police wagon arrive at the same time as fists are thrown.

The man gets into a fight with a male officer before more police cars arrive at the scene.

The policewoman tasers the man as an arriving officer tackles him to the ground. The man begins to scream and struggle as he is arrested.

The man punches the officer several times before the police hit him over the head.

Two officers then rush in and one tackles the man to the ground.

The man screams and struggles as two policemen jump on him. He then he is surrounded by more policemen and arrested.

More patrolmen appear on the scene, and the arriving officers order the other men to stand down immediately.

New South Wales Police told Daily Mail Australia the incident happened in February and was before the courts.