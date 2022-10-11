Matip and Alexander-Arnold side-lined for two weeks, missing Man City clash

Joel Matip has been added to Liverpool’s eight-man injury list and is expected to be out for around two to three weeks, along with Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The defending duo join long-absent Luis Diaz in a treatment room that quickly fills up.

Getty Matip was taken out of action and replaced by Konate

Getty Alexander-Arnold’s injury is not as bad as first feared

All three players were substituted early in the Reds 3-2 Premier League defeat to Arsenal, putting them a whopping 14 points from the top of the table.

Not only did the result see manager Jurgen Klopp announcing the end of their title challenge, but it also sees his team getting thinner and thinner for important games.

The Athletic Report that Matip is expected to miss two to three weeks with a calf problem, while Alexander-Arnold will be out for about 14 days with an ankle injury.

It was previously announced that Colombian winger Diaz, who has been a rare positive player for Liverpool this season, will be out until after the World Cup.

The January signing of Porto has four goals and two assists to his name this season, equalizing Darwin Nunez before leaving the field in the 42nd minute with a knee injury.

There was good news: Diaz did not need surgery and will be ready to leave when players return from Qatar.

Getty Diaz will be out until after the World Cup

Elsewhere, Andy Robertson has returned to training and could be available for a Champions League clash against Rangers, or saved for a league game with Manchester City on Sunday.

Ibrahima Konate has also rejoined the first team after a spell of elimination, acting as a second-half substitute for the Emirates.

Midfield remains a major concern for Klopp, however, as Arthur Melo, who had surgery on a loaned out quad muscle, kept him sidelined for three to four months.

Perpetually injured Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita have no return date, but Curtis Jones has returned to training.