Mathias Pogba ‘taken into police custody with three others’ over brother Paul’s blackmail affair

Mathias Pogba, brother of football star Paul Pogba, is being temporarily detained and questioned by police, a source close to the investigation said Wednesday after the Juventus midfielder said he had been the target of extortion attempts and threats.

Mathias turned himself in to the detectives in the early afternoon and was taken into custody, according to one of the legal sources who asked not to be named.

The formal investigation follows preliminary investigations and will investigate allegations of blackmail by an armed gang, kidnapping and membership in a criminal conspiracy.

Three other people are also in custody, the source said. Temporary detention in France usually ends after 24 hours.

Of the four suspects detained in total in the investigation, one was arrested on Tuesday and three on Wednesday, a judicial source said.

Paul Pogba – the former Manchester United star who returned to Juventus in the summer – has claimed his brother and ‘childhood friends’ were part of a group that had targeted him at the club’s training center in Turin.

Radio Franceinfo claimed the group, armed with MI6 assault rifles, demanded £11 million (€13 million) from the French midfielder for ‘protection services’ going back 13 years, including time spent in Manchester when he played for Manchester United.

Pogba claims the gang has been threatening him for four months.

In April acts of intimidation were committed in Manchester, and later around the Italian city of Turin, where Pogba currently plays for Juventus.

Mathias Pogba (left), brother of Paul Pogba (right), is temporarily detained and questioned by police after the Juventus star said he was the target of extortion attempts and threats

Paul Pogba (left) responded to his brother Mathias’ bizarre videos on social media by revealing that he was the target of £11 million extortion by a gang

The gang also allegedly took Pogba at the end of March to a flat in the Paris suburb of Lagny-sur-Marne, where Pogba grew up. There, the gang members accused Pogba of not helping them financially since he became a professional player.

Paul reportedly paid the group £85,000 (€100,000) to “save time” after being threatened by masked gunmen in a Paris apartment while on international duty – only to be faced with another million-dollar claim.

The first investigations were entrusted to OCLCO, a unit of the judicial police responsible for investigating organized crime.

The extraordinary saga began last month when Pogba’s eldest brother Mathias posted a video to social media in which he vowed he would soon make a series of ‘big revelations’ about the World Cup winner.

The ex-Man United star reportedly told authorities he was being held hostage by armed gunmen

Pogba, 29, who won the World Cup with France, said the men wanted the money for ‘protection services’ going back 13 years and also following him to Manchester. Pictured: French midfielder superstar Paul Pogba (above, second from right) poses for a football match in France in 2019 with brothers Florentin (Pogba’s first left) and Mathias (to his right)

He said during the video: “The French, English, Italian and Spanish audiences, as well as my brother’s fans – and even more so the French team and Juventus, my brother’s team-mates and his sponsors – deserve to know certain things.

To make an informed decision as to whether he deserves the admiration, respect and love of the public.

“Whether he deserves his place in the French team and the honor of playing in the World Cup. If he deserves to be a starter at Juventus.

“If he is a reliable person, every player would want to be by his side.”

Shortly after the post was posted, the Juventus midfielder released a statement – signed by his lawyers, his mother Yeo Moriba and current agent Rafaela Pimenta – admitting Mathias’ videos were “unfortunately no surprise”.

Pogba (pictured) claims two gunmen said they “discreetly protected him” for more than a decade, including two spells at Manchester United, the last of which ended earlier this year.

The statement read: “They (the videos) are an adjunct to threats and extortion attempts by an organized gang against Paul Pogba.”

“The competent authorities in Italy and France were notified a month ago and there will be no further comments regarding the ongoing investigation.”

Mathias Pogba, 32, is also a footballer, having played in British football for Wrexham, Crewe Alexandra, Crawley Town and Partick Thistle.

Mathias has previously maintained that he is “a complete stranger” to any attempted extortion against his brother, his lawyer Richard Arbib said.

It was also alleged that Paul used a witch doctor to bewitch Mbappe, something he denies and said was made up to discredit him.

Mbappe, 23, reportedly called both Paul and Mathias to try to understand why he had been sucked into their ongoing saga.

Earlier this month, Mbappe said: “Hey [Paul] called me, he gave his version of the facts. It’s his word against his brother’s word. He (Paul Pogba) already has certain issues and I don’t think it’s the time to expand them for him. We’ll see how it all goes, I’m quite distant from that.’

The 2018 World Cup winner (pictured right with wife Zulay Pogba) left Manchester United for the second time this summer and returned to Italy’s Juventus, but is currently injured

French football president Noel Le Graet told L’Equipe: “This case is in the hands of the police. An investigation is underway. At this point I will not make any further comments except to show my support for Paul Pogba.

“Paul is a man I hold dear, he is highly regarded by the entire Federation.

“He has always been an example for the French team for almost 10 years, having shone in all the youth teams. I hope to see him again soon, on the field and in top form.

Mathias doubled down on the ‘witchcraft’ claims, stating that reports of an extortion of £11million are false.

“All of Paul’s statements, from the hearing in early August – for my videos – to the response from his lawyers and the responses from his supporters, are only meant to drag my name through the mud,” Mathias Pogba said in his latest TikTok statement. video.

Kylian Mbappe (R) spoke to Paul (L) and Mathias Pogba about his involvement in their feud

French Football Federation president Noel Le Graet (pictured) has given Paul Pogba his full support amid reports of attempted blackmail by his brother and their childhood friends

“So I wonder, why rush to confirm that what I had to say was all witchcraft?

‘Because in this case it is difficult to talk about the so-called blackmail? So wouldn’t it be better to insist that the big brother is just a jealous, money-hungry person, ready to discredit everything before he speaks? Isn’t that what all the fake bills in my name are about? No, we don’t accept conspiracies here!’

Pogba has reportedly confirmed to investigators that he has sought the help of a witch doctor, but for the sole purpose of averting injuries and never placing an omen on a teammate.

Paul Pogba will miss two months of playing time for Juventus after undergoing knee surgery, threatening his hopes for the World Cup.