Mathias Pogba makes new allegations against his brother Paul: ‘A great hypocrite, a manipulator’

Mathias Pogba has released more allegations about his brother Paul, claiming the former Manchester United midfielder is putting their family ‘at risk’.

Mathias, 32, has been charged and detained for an alleged plot to extort money from the France international.

Four other people have also been placed under formal investigation for extortion and criminal association after Paul told police the gang had been threatening him since March and demanding £11m.

Mathias continues to insist he is innocent and his lawyer has confirmed the decision to detain the former Wrexham and Crawley striker will be challenged.

The extraordinary saga began last month when Mathias released a video promising he would soon make a series of ‘big revelations’ about his brother, including an allegation how Paul used a witch doctor to cast a spell on France team-mate Kylian Mbappe.

Despite the fact that Mathias is now charged and detained, he has released another video through a ‘bot’ in which he reveals these ‘long awaited revelations’.

He assures that the ‘masks will fall off’ and describes Paul, 29, as a ‘big hypocrite, manipulator and cunning’.

“If you read this message, my bot will have done its automatic sending job,” said Mathias. “It also means that I am no longer free, either from my brother’s henchmen or from the police. This is how the slanderers will have worked to silence me.

‘Now, here are some of the long-awaited revelations that I hope will shed new light and help understand why there is such a relentless effort to silence and discredit me, because what I have to say is not limited to Mbappe . Being famous does not necessarily mean being a good person. No one is above justice.’

Mathias claims that the couple’s mother is siding with the World Cup winner against her will.

Following Mathias’ original video, the couple’s mother Yeo Moriba signed a statement with Paul and his agent Rafaela Pimenta stating the allegations were ‘unfortunately no surprise’.

‘Many will be shocked and will have difficulty believing it, but it is the truth,’ continued Mathias. ‘That is why our family and loved ones are in danger today.

‘The problem is that he used these relationships and their names to protect himself on the streets.

‘I didn’t realize it until he betrayed his henchmen and fled without telling anyone, leaving me, letting his family and relatives become the target of these bandits.

‘The only reason we didn’t go to the authorities was for fear of reprisals as we had no way of protecting ourselves.

‘I had to blame Paul for his behavior before he deserved to keep our mother out of danger, take care of her and leave others. Of course he made her stand alone without any protection while he was calm in his fortress behind his bodyguards. This wasn’t free either. My mother had to side with him’.

Mathias also confirmed his claims about Paul’s alleged ‘witchcraft’ plot on Mbappe, saying the Juventus midfielder met a ‘sorcerer’.

The 32-year-old claims an incident of witchcraft took place when Pogba’s Manchester United played Mbappe’s PSG in the 2019 Champions League.

‘This person, my brother, has become a follower of witchcraft in recent years and has become a follower of a sorcerer.

‘It is this wizard I spoke of as someone who worked to isolate my brother. My brother has on several occasions bewitched his mates, including the prodigy Kylian Mbappe, either out of jealousy or to win a match.

‘At Paul’s request, the magician was tasked with neutralizing Kylian Mbappe [when United played PSG]who at the time was enjoying a rapid rise, far better than Paul’s fame.

‘Paul did his best to get closer to Kylian and pretended he was his friend. I called him often, you could see them by the arm. It got to such a point that Kylian was making his next contract with PSG conditional on Paul playing there.

“And while behind Paul’s back he was doing witchcraft to sabotage these matches. The wizard himself said he had to stop the witchcraft being done with Kylian at the risk of ruining his career, knowing he was being paid for the work.’

The Juventus star, who is currently injured, has denied the witch doctor claim, saying it was made up to discredit him.

According to Le Parisien (via Football-Italia) the 29-year-old is currently under police protection in Turin.