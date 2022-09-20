Mathew Farrell: Filmmaker, 42, dies ‘too young’ in Victorian High Country plane crash

A leading Australian filmmaker has died after the light aircraft he was flying crashed in the remote wilderness of the high country of Victoria.

Mathew Farrell’s friends and colleagues — including Home and Away star Bonnie Sveen — have praised the Tasmanian passion that took him from the deserts of Morocco to the Arctic tundra of Antarctica.

The TV veteran who had worked for ABC, BBC and Discovery Channel lived with fiancé Kaz in Tawong, in northeastern Victoria.

Mr Farrell flew from Mount Beauty’s local airport at noon on Sunday, bound for NSW. But when he failed to show up at his destination, the alarm was raised and a search began.

Rescue workers found the remains of the plane and the body of Mr Farrell in dense undergrowth near Lucyvale around 10am Monday.

He had only recently bought the plane after getting his pilot’s license last year.

“Tassie lost a nice, big hearted person and filmmaker this week,” Ms Sveen, 32, – who played Ricky Sharp in the TV soap – posted on Instagram.

“Mat Farrell was a photographer, editor and man of many hats – and quite entrenched in the creative and media communities here.

“I worked closely with him on the short film we made nearly two years ago, Life Lives On – an idea I had that would not have come to life without Mat’s generous time, input and passion.

‘He was the [Director of Photography] and Editor. I thought (and hoped!) that it was the first of many projects we would be working on together.’

Bonnie Sveen, 32, – who played Ricky Sharp on Home and Away – posted a touching tribute to her boyfriend on Instagram

She added: “Sending love and strength to Mat’s fiancé and family and grieving friends.

‘What a terrible shock to lose him so young. Rest in peace Mat…and thank you for everything you’ve shared with the world. ‘

The former Hobart Mercury photographer was remembered by newspaper workers for his adventurous spirit that “embraced life” — and whose skills also included being a paraglider, polar explorer, mountain guide and zodiac boat driver.

“Professionally, he was an inspiration to work with, he was committed and passionate and committed to innovation,” said former Mercury Head of Vision Daniel Jupe.

“He worked in so many areas and in each area he not only excelled, but also created an environment for his colleagues to work in.

“Mat was one of the nicest and most generous people I’ve ever known.

“He embraced life. He was adventurous yet thoughtful, he was passionate, calm, he was endlessly excited and yet completely giving.

“He will be missed by so many people in Tasmania, between states and abroad, because he touched people in a way not many people can, and connected with people in a way we all would like to.”

The Australian Cinematographers Society in Tasmania spoke of their shock at his sudden death.

“On behalf of all ACS Tasmania members, we are shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Mathew Farrell,” the group said in a social media post.

“We extend our deepest condolences to Mat’s family, his fiancée Kaz, his friends and colleagues.

“Mat will be fondly remembered by many in his adopted state of Tasmania, especially in the film and media industry where he was highly respected.”

A friend also paid tribute on Mr Farrell’s Facebook page.

“Mathew, your passion for adventure was never far from anything you did,” wrote his mate Monty BB.

“Whether it was filming, hang gliding, mountain climbing or in the wilderness, you made it your own experience and we all went along for the ride!

‘We got to know each other years ago through a mutual love for cycling. Thank you for all the joy you have brought into everyone’s life. You will be missed by so many.

“My sincere and sincere condolences to your family and loved ones.”