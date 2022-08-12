Maternal deaths increased a staggering 68% during the COVID-19 pandemic

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The number of American women who died in childbirth rose during the COVID-19 pandemic — even as the overall birth rate fell, a new study shows.

Researchers at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, Massachusetts, found that maternal deaths increased by 68 percent during the first 14 months of the pandemic. Also, the risk of developing a hypertensive condition – causing lesions in the brain to erupt – or bleeding was increased.

While an exact cause of this could not be determined from the raw data, experts speculate that disruptions to birth care due to the pandemic likely led to the onset of many pregnancy problems that would not otherwise have arisen. Women were also less likely to seek help when problems arose, increasing the likelihood that the problems would progress.

Disruptions to healthcare and daily life during the COVID-19 pandemic have been linked to many negative health trends. Pandemic fears and social isolation left many medical situations that could have been resolved untreated, leading to more significant complications and even deaths in many cases.

A woman was 68% more likely to die during childbirth during the first 14 months of the COVID-19 pandemic than in the 14 months immediately preceding the virus outbreak. Researchers blame the rise on health care disruptions caused by the virus

“We found a small but statistically significant increase in maternal deaths during hospitalization for childbirth and pregnancy-related complications during the pandemic, which is alarming,” said Dr. Rose Molina, lead author of the study and an OBGYN in Beth Israel, in a statement.

“Our work shows how the overall disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic are impacting the health of pregnant people.”

Researchers, who published their findings Friday in JAMA network openedcollected data from 1.6 million pregnant women who had given birth in 463 hospitals.

Half of the women gave birth in the 14 months immediately leading up to March 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic began in the United States. The other half in the 14 months immediately after.

Fewer births were given after the pandemic started than before, with a reduction of about five percent recorded by researchers.

They found that in the months before the pandemic, 5.17 per 100,000 women gave birth.

This figure rose 68 percent to 8.69 in the time right after the virus took over the country.

Since the research was conducted by only collecting raw data, there is no concrete explanation as to why this happened.

Like many other bad medical trends that broke out during the first year of the pandemic, researchers believe that lockdowns and disruptions to daily life caused by the virus may be to blame.

“While in-hospital obstetrics continued to be an essential service during the COVID-19 pandemic, ambulatory prenatal care experienced significant disruption and much routine prenatal care was performed virtually,” Molina said.

It is possible that these disruptions and limitations in telehealth monitoring may have contributed to the mild exacerbation of pregnancy-related hypertension.

“In addition, increased rates of hypertensive disease may be due to increased stress caused by the pandemic.”

Their research also found that women spent less time in hospital after giving birth – likely an effort to both free up hospital beds for Covid patients and to prevent the woman from contracting the virus.

This particularly affected women who had given birth by cesarean section. Less time to be monitored by a doctor can put a woman at greater risk for complications after childbirth.

“As obstetrics surgeries mobilized to adapt to rapidly changing clinical guidance and maintain essential services, the experience of care was dramatically different — especially with regard to restrictive visiting policies that limited social support during a particularly distressing hospitalization,” Molina explained. from.

The jump in maternal mortality is not the only negative health trend from 2020 that has been linked to the pandemic.

America saw a surge in drug overdose deaths during the 2020 pandemic, eclipsing 100,000 in a single 12-month period for the first time ever.