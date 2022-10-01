Material seized from Hawthorn as new investigation launched into AFL racism and abortion allegations

A Victorian government watchdog has seized material from Hawthorn as it launches its own investigation into chilling allegations of racism at the AFL club.

WorkSafe Victoria has opened its own investigation into allegations contained in the team’s internal review of its treatment of First Nations players, sending shockwaves through the soccer world.

According to an ABC report, they include allegations that former club coaches Alastair Clarkson and Chris Fagan told an Indigenous player to get his partner to abort their unborn child.

Both Clarkson and Fagan have categorically denied any wrongdoing and said they look forward to clearing their names in the AFL’s independent investigation into the matter.

WorkSafe has seized material from Hawthorn in recent meetings, the Herald Sun reported, and will have further personal talks with the club on Monday.

Alastair Clarkson (pictured left, with former assistant coach Chris Fagan during their time at Hawthorn) has been involved in allegations of racism and abuse of Indigenous players which are now being investigated by WorkSafe Victoria

The watchdog has seized material from Hawthorn and is due to have several face-to-face meetings with club officials as part of the investigation (pictured, Clarkson and ex-captain Luke Hodge celebrate the team’s 2014 grand final win)

‘WorkSafe has commenced its investigation into recent allegations relating to Hawthorn Football Club… [and is] encourages anyone who experienced or witnessed health and safety issues … to contact WorkSafe to make a statement,” said the body’s chief executive of health and safety, Dr Narelle Beer.

The publication said the Hawks’ internal report – which has been leaked to the media – was not given to the workplace watchdog.

The AFL is still finalizing its investigation, with the league set to establish a four-person panel to look into the allegations.

Outgoing Hawthorn president Jeff Kennett (pictured) has called the leak of the shocking allegations ‘unfair’ but admitted he was ‘stunned – and worse’ by the allegations

News of WorkSafe’s investigation comes just after outgoing Hawks president Jeff Kennett hit out at the leak of the team’s internal review on Saturday night.

Speaking at the club’s Best and Fairest Awards, Kennett branded the leak as ‘unfair’, said the club is not in crisis and described the issue as a ‘bump along the motorway’.

But he told the crowd he was ‘somewhat stunned – and worse’ when he read the draft report of the club’s inquiry into the experiences of Indigenous players and their partners while at Hawthorn.

Earlier on Tuesday, Clarkson’s friend and Richmond coach Damien Hardwick said at a party in Perth that Clarkson is ‘not in a good place’.

The racism allegations were revealed last week, with Clarkson, his then-assistant Chris Fagan and former Hawthorn welfare chief Jason Burt named in the ABC report.

Richmond coach Damien Hardwick said Clarkson (pictured left, with Fagan in 2015) is ‘not in a good place’. Both former Hawks coaches have vehemently denied any wrongdoing

On Saturday, The Age also had a report that Clarkson was unsympathetic to Sam Mitchell, now Hawthorn’s coach, when he played under him and dealt with family issues.

Clarkson, who was recruited by North Melbourne, and Fagan have stepped down from their coaching duties.

“I don’t consider this to be a crisis,” Kennett said on the best and fairest night.

‘When I read the draft report … I was somewhat astonished – and even worse.

‘It was not a good read. I hope that this matter can be resolved quickly by all parties involved.’

Kennett said the people interviewed for the report had requested confidentiality and Hawthorn respected that.

“Unfortunately they made a decision to speak to the press … they named people with whom they had very real problems,” he said.

‘It was unfair to them (humans) so therefore we have to get it fixed.’