Matching accessory the WAGS were wearing on the red carpet at the Brownlow Medals 2022

AFL night of nights saw WAGS bring out their red carpet best in tailored couture dresses and carefully applied spray tans, but it was the sneaky addition of stilettos that saw a number of ladies match at the formal dinner.

Melbourne was awash with the glamorous wives and girlfriends of football stars as they descended on the Crown Palladium in a flurry of fabrics for the 2022 Brownlow Medal, where Carlton star Patrick Cripps pipped bookmakers’ favorite Lachie Neale to win the prestigious award by a single vote. .

But all eyes were on the sky-high heels the ladies rocked around in, with many of them choosing the same brand and design to match their dresses.

Arlette Jones (left) looked devilishly beautiful in her maroon dress with a center slit, while Mikayla Crisp sparkled in a black sequin number and Alex Davis (right) looked ethereal in a tailored oglia-loro couture

Magpie Nick Daico’s partner Arlette Jones wore an Oglia-Loro couture dress with a plunging V-neck, Michael Arthur diamond earrings and Billinis Rosalie shoes, which are available online for $89.95

They were the same shoes Alex Pendlebury, wife of Collingwood’s Scott Pendlebury, chose to pair with her special Oglia-Loro couture dress, which was a lingerie style with a slit on the leg.

And they weren’t the only ones who matched on the red carpet, too Tony Bianco’s Makai Black Nappa heels ($219.95) a firm favorite at WAGS.

Olivia May, partner of Port Adelaide’s Ollie Wines, styled the shoe with a space-age metallic number and silver accessories, while Demi Brereton – partner of North Melbourne’s Jy Simpkin – opted for a white dress and matching black velvet gloves.

While they wore very different dresses to the AFL night of nights, Olivia May (left) and Demi Brereton (right) were obsessed with the same shoe, which featured a glittery strap at the front and a wrap-around strap to secure their ankle.

Milly Dutton (left) shone brightly with beau Jordan Dawson, ensuring one leg was the star of the show, while Bel Gray (right) also opted for a bow tie for the event

Meanwhile, both Milly Dutton and Bel Gray opted for heels that featured a bow at the front, with Milly picking up her pair from Tony Bianco.

Patrick Cripps won the 2022 Brownlow Medal on Sunday night and celebrated by sharing a romantic kiss with his beautiful fiancee Monique Fontana.

The Carlton star swept Monique up in his arms after his name was called at the event.

The 27-year-old didn’t hold back as he pressed the 26-year-old brunette stunner to his chest for a proper smooch.

Monique looked absolutely delighted, unable to wipe the smile off her face as her husband took to the stage.

It’s the second reason for the couple to celebrate after announcing their engagement in March.

After Patrick gave his speech, the pair proudly posed together as the footballer showed off his medal.

Monique looked absolutely radiant after opting for a plunging navy dress with a ribbon detail at the waist and floral embroidery.

It also featured large pearl detailing for a glitzy touch and clung closely to her sensational figure.

The beauty opted for a clean makeup look with pink lipstick and wore her brunette hair down and slicked back.

She completed the look with a pair of black heels and matching clutch purse – but her best accessory was her giant diamond engagement ring.

The couple had previously hit the red carpet together, with Patrick playing stylist to his partner.

He helped Monique arrange her train for photos before they happily posed side by side.