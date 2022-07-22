Match Preview – West Indies vs India, India in West Indies 2022, 1st ODI

big picture

This is not an ODI World Cup year. The series between West Indies and India is not part of the World Cup Super League. Both teams completed their previous 50-over assignments less than a week ago. So what can you expect during these three ODIs?

After earning both white-ball series in England, India has reassured Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah, while KL Rahul is on the road to recovery from hernia surgery. That means some of their backup players – under stand-in captain Shikhar Dhawan – get a full streak then a one-off match here and there.

West Indies, on the other hand, have a six-game loss streak in the format and have one of the worst win-loss ratios in ODI cricket this year. To get things back on track, their captain Nicholas Pooran and coach Phil Simmons have asked their players to make sure they hit the full 50 overs, something they’ve struggled with lately. Since January 2021, the West Indies have hit 12 times in ODI cricket for the first time; on nine occasions they failed to maintain their full allocation of overs.

Good news for the hosts is that Jason Holder is back after resting for the Bangladesh series. His presence will give the party much-needed experience not only in the bowling department, but also in the lower middle class.

Shape guide

West Indies LLLLL (last five ODIs completed, most recent first)

India WLWWW

In the spotlight

Nicholas Pooran was one of the few bright spots for the West Indies during their white-ball series against Bangladesh. If the hosts want to challenge India, Pooran will have to lead from the front again. The good thing from the West Indies perspective is that their captain has a favorable record against India: 354 runs in nine innings, with an average of 44.25 and a strike rate of 107.59.

Shikhar Dhawan will be key for India in absence of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli•AFP/Getty Images

Shikhar Dhawan may be the series captain, but his recent form with the bat hasn’t been great. In his last five ODIs, Dhawan has scored 112 runs with an average of 28 and a strike rate of 61.53. It’s been 20 innings since he last made a hundred in the format. In the absence of experienced players, India will want Dhawan to regain his form.

Team news

Keemo Paul did not make the final ODI against Bangladesh after suffering a hamstring injury. While Simmons is happy with his recovery, the West Indies will be calling on him on the eve of the game. With Holder and Kyle Mayers on the squad as other bowling all-rounders, they may not want to rush him. Aside from Paul, Keacy Carty could be the other one missing from the 13-man squad.

West Indies (probably): 1 Shai Hope (wk), 2 Brandon King, 3 Shamarh Brooks, 4 Kyle Mayers, 5 Nicholas Pooran (capt), 6 Rovman Powell, 7 Jason Holder, 8 Akeal Hosein, 9 Alzarri Joseph, 10 Gudakesh Motion, 11 Jayden Seals

India has many decisions to make. Who will open with Dhawan? What will the seam bowling attack look like? Do they pick Shardul Thakur at number 8? They can choose from Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill to open with Dhawan. Among the sailors, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna and Arshdeep Singh are their options. What is certain, however, is that Ravindra Jadeja has a problem that could at least keep him out of the series opener.

India (probably): 1 Shikhar Dhawan (capt), 2 Ruturaj Gaikwad/Ishan Kishan (wk), 3 Shreyas Iyer, 4 Deepak Hooda, 5 Sanju Samson (wk), 6 Suryakumar Yadav, 7 Axar Patel, 8 Shardul Thakur, 9 Avesh Khan/Prasidh Krishna, 10 Yuzvendra Chahal, 11 Mohammed Siraj

Location and conditions

After Pooran criticized the pitches used for the ODI series against Bangladesh in Guyana, the Queen’s Park Oval is expected to offer a better bat-to-ball match. For Simmons, the surfaces look better prepared here, but the venue last hosted an international match in 2019. So it has to be seen how they play out. The weather will be partly cloudy and the temperature will hover around 30°C.

Statistics and trivia

Quotes

“He [Holder] looks fresh, he had some time out of the game. He has bowled well over the past two days and actually batted well. So it’s good to have him back.”

West Indies coach Phil Simmons