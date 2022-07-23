Match Preview – Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, Pakistan tour in Sri Lanka 2022, 2nd Test
It wasn’t quite a perfect Test for Pakistan either, but in Shafique they now have a Test batter that currently yields bigger numbers than even Babar Azam. Their weakness, like Sri Lanka’s, is the bowling attack, which is a strange thing to say about a Pakistani side.
As always, the problem with these teams is that they don’t play remotely as expected from one game to the next. On the surface, it seems Pakistan should continue the momentum of a monumental pursuit and put significant pressure on the hosts.
But series between these teams often surprises. Perhaps in this – and this would be the biggest surprise of all, given the way the first test went – both teams will take all their chances.
(Last five games, most recent first)
Sri Lanka LWLWD
Pakistan WLDDW
He is now only selected for Tests, meaning this may be his last international until March next year. A large contribution would be the perfect way to celebrate the occasion.
Supporting his defense, he saw out 408 balls, even though he was occasionally — but not madly — lucky enough to survive. And in partnerships with batters who have played a lot more cricket than him, Shafique seemed to be the more experienced player.
It’s Galle, so it will run. And it’s July, so at some point the weather will intrude. It has been nine years since the draw was held at this location, so a result is always likely.
Sri Lanka (possibly): 1 Oshada Fernando, 2 Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), 3 Kusal Mendis, 4 Angelo Mathews, 5 Dhananjaya de Silva, 6 Dinesh Chandimal, 7 Niroshan Dickwella (wk), 8 Ramesh Mendis, 9 Dunith Wellalage, 10 Prabath Jayasuriya , 11 Asitha Fernando
Pakistan (possibly): 1 Abdullah Shafique, 2 Imam-ul-Haq, 3 Azhar Ali, 4 Babar Azam (capt), 5 Mohammad Rizwan (wk), 6 Agha Salman, 7 Mohammad Nawaz, 8 Nauman Ali, 9 Hasan Ali, 10 Yasir Shah, 11 Naseem Shah