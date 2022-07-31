Match Preview – England vs South Africa, South Africa in England 2022, 3rd T20I
big picture
And so England’s home white-ball summer has come to an end.
While the issues of the bigger picture will continue to play into the conversation, England have also answered questions about how smooth their transition into a new era of whiteball is going. Whiteball coach Matthew Mott and captain Jos Buttler have yet to win a limited-overs trophy at home and will look to end the summer with a series win after some inconsistent results.
Shape guide
England LWWLL (last five T20Is completed, most recent first)
South Africa WLLW
In the spotlight
Moeen Ali is already having its best year with the bat in T20Is. In ten innings, Moeen has this year scored 259 runs at 25.90 and a strike rate of 171.52. He has hit number 4 or number 5 seven times and posted over fifty scores twice while hitting 172.47. Given Roy’s recent dip in form – he has 50 in his last 13 innings – and with no Stokes on the squad, Moeen has made sure someone is on hand to take care of the middle firecrackers. Oh, and don’t forget, he’s also good with the ball.
Team news
England held on to the same XI in back-to-back matches earlier this week and may want to keep faith in them in the final white ball game of the summer. But in the interest of rotating the quicks, David Willey could replace Richard Gleeson, who has been expensive in both games so far, and they may consider making way for Phil Salt.
England (probably): 1 Jason Roy, 2 Jos Buttler (capt & wk), 3 Dawid Malan, 4 Moeen Ali, 5 Jonny Bairstow, 6 Liam Livingstone, 7 Sam Curran, 8 Chris Jordan, 9 Adil Rashid, 10 Richard Gleeson/David Willey, 11 Reece Topley
While South Africa may want to bring Aiden Markram back, with a bottleneck of the best hitters in the squad and all three in the team doing well, Markram may have to wait for the series in Ireland to get a run. Likewise, Dwaine Pretorius and Wayne Parnell may find themselves carrying drinks while Andile Phehluwayo gets the chance to close out the series. Shamsi stormed back to form in Bristol and would have to keep his place for a third specialist navigator who could leave South Africa with a choice between Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje.
South Africa (probably): 1 Quinton de Kock (wk), 2 Reeza Hendricks, 3 Rilee Rossouw, 4 Heinrich Klaasen, 5 Tristan Stubbs, 6 David Miller (capt), 7 Andile Phehlukwayo, 8 Kagiso Rabada/Anrich Nortje, 9 Keshav Maharaj, 10 Lungi Ngidi, 11 Tabraiz Shamsi
Location and conditions
Statistics and trivia
- This match will be David Miller’s 100th T20I for South Africa. He has also played three T20Is for a World XI.
- England have won six of the ten T20Is they have played in the Rose Bowl, but their most recent visit was a defeat. They lost by 50 runs to India in the first T20I earlier this month. South Africa played only one match at the venue and were defeated by England in 2017.
Quotes
“Every series you play you want to win. We haven’t won one this summer and we’re not used to that as a group, but this is the start of a new cycle as a team. We’re still working ourselves out and learning and that we have to act fast. Winning a series would be great for that.”
Jos Buttler stresses the importance of adding a trophy to the cabinet of England
“We were disappointed after the first game. The chat was to try and bounce back, which we managed. We are quietly confident. We support ourselves to go in there and put in another good performance. It would be a good achievement to win a series in England.”
A series win is just as important for South Africa as Reeza Hendriks explains
Firdose Moonda is ESPNcricinfo’s South African correspondent