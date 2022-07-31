Match Preview – England vs South Africa, South Africa in England 2022, 3rd T20I

big picture

And so England’s home white-ball summer has come to an end.

Twelve games in 24 days may have been a treat for the fans, but it proved tough on the players and caused one major casualty. Ben Stokes withdrew from ODIs after the first game against South Africa and was equipped for the T20I series. In his absence, he was never more present as debates over the busy cricket calendar continued, while the ICC gathered to map out the next Future Tours programme.

While the issues of the bigger picture will continue to play into the conversation, England have also answered questions about how smooth their transition into a new era of whiteball is going. Whiteball coach Matthew Mott and captain Jos Buttler have yet to win a limited-overs trophy at home and will look to end the summer with a series win after some inconsistent results.

England looked both good and bad. After beating both India and South Africa by margins of 100 runs or more in an ODI, they lost India’s first and second T20Is by 49 and 50 runs respectively and South Africa’s second T20I by 58 runs. Similarly, South Africa has also waved wildly, from their highest ODI score against England to their combined lowest. That points to teams challenging each other in the right ways or teams trying to figure things out. There’s time to tinker with ODI combinations, but the T20I World Cup is less than three months away and something needs to be sorted out.

The hosts have questions about Jason Roy’s form and their best combination of seam bowlers. They will also be looking at ways to get one of Phil Salt or Harry Brook in the middle order. South Africa, on the other hand, will be thrilled with the way their new top order is performing. But they will be aware that it could lead to selection headaches in the near future. They can’t fit Aiden Markram and Rassie van der Dussen into the playing XI already and things will only get more complicated as regular captain Temba Bavuma recovers from the elbow injury that kept him out of the tour. They seem to have opted for a combination of three seams and two spins and have bench all-rounders in Dwaine Pretorius and Wayne Parnell for whom they have no room. These aren’t particularly bad problems to have, but both teams will want to start finding solutions soon.

Shape guide

England LWWLL (last five T20Is completed, most recent first)

South Africa WLLW

In the spotlight

Moeen Ali is already having its best year with the bat in T20Is. In ten innings, Moeen has this year scored 259 runs at 25.90 and a strike rate of 171.52. He has hit number 4 or number 5 seven times and posted over fifty scores twice while hitting 172.47. Given Roy’s recent dip in form – he has 50 in his last 13 innings – and with no Stokes on the squad, Moeen has made sure someone is on hand to take care of the middle firecrackers. Oh, and don’t forget, he’s also good with the ball.

Tabraiz Shamsi took three wickets in the second T20I after going wicketless in the first•Getty Images

Tabraiz Shamsi tied with Imran Tahir on 61 T20I wickets in the last match and is four away from being tied with Imran Tahir on 61 T20I wickets in the last match and is four away from being South Africa’s leading wicket taker in the format and seems to have rediscovered its form. After taking just one wicket in three matches in India and conceding 49 runs in three overs at Bristol, he returned to take 3 for 27 at Cardiff in a much more controlled performance. Shamsi seemed startled by the way England was targeting him in the first T20I, but kept his height to lure their attacking batters forward in the second. After initially seeing himself purely as a wicket taker and then heading towards holding onto an end, Shamsi now seems to find the balance.

Team news

England held on to the same XI in back-to-back matches earlier this week and may want to keep faith in them in the final white ball game of the summer. But in the interest of rotating the quicks, David Willey could replace Richard Gleeson, who has been expensive in both games so far, and they may consider making way for Phil Salt.

England (probably): 1 Jason Roy, 2 Jos Buttler (capt & wk), 3 Dawid Malan, 4 Moeen Ali, 5 Jonny Bairstow, 6 Liam Livingstone, 7 Sam Curran, 8 Chris Jordan, 9 Adil Rashid, 10 Richard Gleeson/David Willey, 11 Reece Topley

While South Africa may want to bring Aiden Markram back, with a bottleneck of the best hitters in the squad and all three in the team doing well, Markram may have to wait for the series in Ireland to get a run. Likewise, Dwaine Pretorius and Wayne Parnell may find themselves carrying drinks while Andile Phehluwayo gets the chance to close out the series. Shamsi stormed back to form in Bristol and would have to keep his place for a third specialist navigator who could leave South Africa with a choice between Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje.

South Africa (probably): 1 Quinton de Kock (wk), 2 Reeza Hendricks, 3 Rilee Rossouw, 4 Heinrich Klaasen, 5 Tristan Stubbs, 6 David Miller (capt), 7 Andile Phehlukwayo, 8 Kagiso Rabada/Anrich Nortje, 9 Keshav Maharaj, 10 Lungi Ngidi, 11 Tabraiz Shamsi

Location and conditions

Last year, four men Hundred games were played on this site, with an average score of 139 in the first innings, but we can expect a few more. India placed 198 for 8 in their T20I against England last month. Some rain is expected in Southampton overnight, but the chance of downpours has shrunk to around 30% by the time the game starts, decreasing as the day progresses.

Statistics and trivia

This match will be David Miller’s 100th T20I for South Africa. He has also played three T20Is for a World XI.

England have won six of the ten T20Is they have played in the Rose Bowl, but their most recent visit was a defeat. They lost by 50 runs to India in the first T20I earlier this month. South Africa played only one match at the venue and were defeated by England in 2017.

Quotes

“Every series you play you want to win. We haven’t won one this summer and we’re not used to that as a group, but this is the start of a new cycle as a team. We’re still working ourselves out and learning and that we have to act fast. Winning a series would be great for that.”

Jos Buttler stresses the importance of adding a trophy to the cabinet of England

“We were disappointed after the first game. The chat was to try and bounce back, which we managed. We are quietly confident. We support ourselves to go in there and put in another good performance. It would be a good achievement to win a series in England.”

A series win is just as important for South Africa as Reeza Hendriks explains