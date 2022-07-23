Match Preview – England vs South Africa, South Africa in England 2022, 3rd ODI

big picture

It is a difficult decision to determine who will come out on top in Sunday’s third ODI. And by the end of this page, you’re probably no closer to knowing.

That’s probably a bad way to start a match preview for this winner-takes-all affair. But in recent days, England and South Africa have played twice and achieved two completely different results. Those were the margins of victory – the Proteas with 62 runs in the first ODI, the hosts with 118 in the second – it’s hard to estimate how good these two teams really are. At the very least, the events at Headingley will give us the confidence to say that one team is better, even if it’s purely based on a short series score.

Perhaps England are light favourites? Friday’s ODI reversal in Manchester was expected to work against Matthew Mott’s forces. But the 29-over game with less rain, which was essentially won nine overs in the Proteas chase, has created a bit of room in the schedule. Enough for an earlier night and a well deserved sleep in on Saturday before the start of Sunday at 11am.

It’s worth remembering that it wasn’t until last Sunday that England failed in the third ODI against India, which had just as much at stake. Short of a competitive total (259), Siraj-ed early and then Rishabh-ed in the case to lose by five wickets with nearly eight overs left. Do they have ch… actually let’s not use that word in today’s company. But it is plausible that they did, even though India was superior in almost all departments except that second ODI at Lord’s.

As we get to the three-quarter stage of an absurd 12 cue ball games in 24 days, it’s only natural for the enthusiasm to wane. But the manner of the tying win at Emirates Old Trafford – the save of Liam Livingstone and Sam Curran to bring England to 201, then an exemplary left-arm bowling performance to clear five of the top six for just 27 – has a sense of returning to the old, best-in-the-world days. That kind of domination, especially of the ropes (England were 62 for 4) was a staple of the 2015-2019 vintage. At the very least, the fame of who England once was will be an adrenaline rush to get them through the weekend.

There are still many improvements to be made, particularly on the battle front, but it was noteworthy that Sam Curran – player of the match with a quickfire 38 and David Miller’s wicket – spoke about reassessing the game to get big and using those lessons to break apart South Africa’s attack in the first six overs: “The situation I found myself in (101 to 6 in the 18th over), Livi and I had a conversation about matchups. You saw Livi explode, we know what he can do, it was fun being there with him. Jonny’s message was clear that the power play was a big part and the guys had them 6 for 4.”

The flip side of Friday was that South Africa was so blown out of the water that they could put on their blinders and consider this an anomaly, as most professional outfits do. Any self-flagellation of the back of recording their joint-second-worst ODI total must be meek as they smoked a cool 333 for 5 in the baking Chester-le-Heat a few days before.

Dwaine Pretorius’ sharp seams proved more than useful with a career best 4 for 36 in favorable conditions both over and underfoot, likely to be replicated on Sunday. The forecast suggests we will definitely get some rain and queue for another limited encounter, providing an interesting contrast in a venue that has been one of the fastest scoring T20 grounds in the world in recent years. Whether you have 50 overs apiece or not, expect an exciting match.

Tabraiz Shamsi and Keshav Maharaj could play a key role in the midfielders•Getty Images

Shape guide

England WLLWL (last five completed matches, most recent first)

South Africa LWLWL

Team news

Jos Buttler will likely release the same XI by design as well as circumstances. A Roy-Bairstow-Salt top three is exactly the amount of sustained firepower England would theoretically want for Root, a replication of a previous top three of Roy-Bairstow-Hales, with more teeth than Cerberus. On the other hand, changes are difficult to make without additional batters (Harry Brook has left to play Championship cricket for Yorkshire) and Brydon Carse has been ruled out after bruised his big toe in the first ODI. Matthew Potts, who sat second, will warm up the bench again.

England (possibly): 1 Jason Roy, 2 Jonny Bairstow, 3 Phil Salt, 4 Joe Root, 5 Moeen Ali, 6 Jos Buttler (capt & wk), 7 Liam Livingstone, 8 Sam Curran, 9 Craig Overton, 10 Adil Rashid, 11 Reece Topley.

Keshav Maharaj was phlegmatic after the defeat in the second ODI and the coverage within the South African squad – mainly among the coaches – was no cause for alarm. So expect the same starting XI, barring any late injury concerns.

South Africa: 1 Quinton de Kock (wk), 2 Janneman Malan, 3 Rassie van der Dussen, 4 Aiden Markram, 5 Heinrich Klaasen, 6 David Miller, 7 Dwaine Pretorius, 8 Keshav Maharaj (capt), 9 Anrich Nortje, 10 Lungi Ngidi, 11 Tabraiz Shamsi.

Location and conditions

As previously discussed, the heat wave is really over and normal services are resuming in Leeds. This was supposed to be the ground that would be a change from the bowler-friendly limited-overs tracks served over the past month. England have no excuse for not pooling all of their knowledge and experience gained in the last five ODIs into the last of the season.

Statistics and trivia

Should South Africa win, it would be England’s second defeat in the ODI series this summer – the same number of home series they lost between the 2015 and 2019 World Cups.

Quotes

“I just want us to continue on the path we are on and play that positive cricket – but we can do better. We haven’t fired the bat all summer and we know how dangerous we will be if we do.”

Jos Buttler hopes his batters close the ODI summer with a much-needed bang on Sunday

“I don’t think we need to change much. We have to keep our faith and keep believing in our cricket. We believe in our game and the type of cricket we play and we have to stick to it as much as possible.”Panto villain of the moment for his visor antics, Henrich Klassen urges his teammates to stick to their normal game plan