Match point! US Open announcer misidentifies Dionne Warwick as Gladys Knight on live TV

Tennis commentators mixed up their Motown legends during a broadcast of Serena William’s US Open game yesterday, misidentifying Dionne Warwick as Gladys Knight as the iconic singer watched from the stands.

Chanda Rubin and Mary Carillo manned the microphones in the first set when the broadcast ended in a recording of two elderly women watching from the stands.

“I’ve got some stars left,” Rubin said as the shot was aimed at the women.

“Gladys Knight,” said Carillo, misidentifying the Motown legend.

“Gladys Knight,” Rubin said, echoing the gaff.

‘Hello!’ said Carillo.

One of the women, left in the photo, was the legendary singer Dionne Warwick – whose name dominated the charts in the 60s, 70s and 80s – and not the legendary singer Gladys Knight – whose name also dominated the charts in the 60s, 70s and 80s. 80s.

Dionne Warwick (above) attended the US Open on Wednesday. Commentators mistakenly identified her as fellow soul singer Gladys Knight

The gaffe was quickly noticed by eagle-eyed soul fans — including a Twitter user with the handle @Stevies_Wonder — who handed the commentators their mockery.

“Unacceptable, either way,” wrote @Stevies_Wonder.

However, Rubin took to Twitter to defend himself, explaining that Knight was also in the crowd that night and that she and Carillo were watching the court when they spoke rather than the monitor showing them the broadcast.

“Too bad I was initially looking at the court (where Aunt Gladys was sitting in the stands) and not at our program monitor showing Ms Dionne…the error was corrected right away,” Rubin wrote on Twitter to one of the users who criticized the mistake.

However, it’s unclear if Knight – who was spotted at the stadium on Monday – was even present last night.

Gladys Knight (center) attending the US Open on Monday. It is unclear whether she was also present on Wednesday

Dionne Warwick and Gladys Knight both dominated the soul charts from the 60s to the 80s

A representative for Knight told TMZ she was not offended by the confusion, and was ‘honoured’ to be mistaken for Warwick.

‘Dionne and I have been sisters for a long time and I hope she is as honored to be mistaken for me as I would be her,’ said the representative, ‘I’m sure it was an honest mistake. It was a blessing to be in the house to see Serena’s greatness.”

Warwick apparently wasn’t mad at the mistake either, sending out a Tweet this morning full of lyrical puns, laughing emojis and introducing himself as Gladys Knight.

“Hello, I’m Gladys Knight…and instead of taking that midnight train to Georgia, I won’t walk by but say a little prayer for you,” Warwick wrote.

Tennis commentators Mary Carillo (left) and Chanda Rubin (right) both mistook Dionne Warwick for Gladys Knight during a live broadcast on Wednesday

This US Open tournament is expected to be the last for Williams, who announced in August that he would soon retire from professional tennis.

Following the announcement, celebrities flocked to the Arthur Ashe tournament hoping to take advantage of one last chance to see the woman largely regarded as one of the greatest tennis players of all time.

Among the celebrities filling the stands are supermodel Bella Hadid, golfing legend Tiger Woods, director Spike Lee, actor Jared Leto, Vogue editor Anna Wintour and even former President Bill Clinton.

Williams won the match on Wednesday, beating No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit 3-1.

Her next game is Friday night against Ajla Tomljanović.