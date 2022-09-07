Match Of The Day’s Ian Wright ‘to star in new Netflix hit by Daniel Kaluuya’

<!–

Match Of The Day’s Ian Wright will “star in a new Netflix movie from Daniel Kaluuya,” it was reported Wednesday.

The host, 58, will reportedly make a cameo in the futuristic hit written by the multi-award winning actor, 33.

According to The sunthe former professional footballer will star in ‘about four scenes’ of the thriller called The Kitchen.

A source told the publication: ‘Daniel is a huge Gooner and a huge Ian Wright fan. He wrote this incredible thriller and wanted Ian to appear.

“So he got in touch, and Ian was delighted—and seized the opportunity.

“He hasn’t had any acting lessons, but after years of being on Match of the Day – and recently recording an M&S performance – he’s basically a natural in front of the camera. He has about four scenes.’

MailOnline has reached out to representatives from Ian Wright, Daniel Kaluuya and Netflix.

The Kitchen is set in a dystopian future in 1944 London, where rising house prices have forced the working class to live on the outskirts of the city.

Netflix says: ‘The story follows Izi, a resident of Canada who desperately tries to find a way out, and 12-year-old Benji, who has lost his mother and is looking for a family, as they fight for survival.’

The film is both written and produced by Daniel and directed by Kibwe Tavares.

It will play Top Boy’s Kane Robinson alongside Jedaiah Bannerman and will be released in 2023.

Daniel said in a press release via Netflix about his inspiration for the show: ‘In 2011, I was in my barbershop and there was a man who bragged about smash and grabs – kids who did millions of robberies in a minute and were paid £200 for it.

“I saw the potential to open a unique story door to London’s inequality, fatherhood, class, joy, resilience, courage, resistance and concern.”