Mat Rogers pays tribute to Cronulla teammate Paul Green – after losing his dad Steve far too soon

Doubles international Mat Rogers has paid tribute to his former Sharks team-mate Paul Green after he also lost his father in tragic circumstances.

Rogers, 46, played with Green at Cronulla from 1995-1997 and for Queensland in a handful of State of Origin series.

The stylish winger, who also built an impressive rugby career with the Wallabies before returning to the biggest game of all with the Gold Coast Titans, remains in disbelief that Green died suddenly at his Brisbane home on Thursday.

Rogers and Green were in Sydney together last weekend and played a round of golf on Friday before attending a previous players reunion at Shark Park where Craig Fitzgibbons’ team defeated St George Illawarra in the derby.

“We spent some time together. He (Green) told me about the new boat he just bought for the family and I was looking forward to going for a ride,” said a shattered Rogers.

Rogers’ father Steve – arguably Cronulla’s greatest ever player – died in 2006 after drinking alcohol while on antidepressants – his death was later deemed an accident

“I can’t believe he’s gone…I appreciate the time I spent with him.”

Rogers described Green, 49, as an “incredible competitor who never stepped back.” He often turned to the coach who won the premiership at the Cowboys for advice after recently setting up his own player management company.

It comes after Rogers’ father Steve – arguably Cronulla’s greatest player ever – died in 2006.

His death was ruled inadvertently by the NSW state coroner after he appeared to reach out for help in his final moments.

Cell phone records showed that the last number to call the former star center was 888.

The Rogers family thinks he tried to call 000, but in his disoriented state, he hit eight, above zero, on his phone.

Cowboys legend Johnathan Thurston is recovering after the death of former coach and mentor Paul Green on Thursday

Green – just 49 years old – leaves behind his wife Amanda and two children, Jed and Emerson. behind

‘Sludge’ wasn’t wearing his reading glasses either.

He was later found by his brother-in-law Ian Hipwell with Rogers’ cell phone nearby.

Green’s passing has shocked the rugby league community.

He leaves behind his wife Amanda and two children, Jed and Emerson.

Green has since been confirmed to have committed suicide and struggled with personal demons.

The family sold their Townsville home last February for $1.85 million, and Green described the move as “tough on the family.”

Green was linked with an NRL return with Wayne Bennett Dolphins, who will enter the league next season, as an assistant coach.

Call 000 for help in a crisis. If you or someone you know needs support, please contact Lifeline 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue at 1300 224 636.