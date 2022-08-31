Mastriano defends Confederate uniform photo by saying they were Democrats

Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial hopeful Doug Mastriano was pictured in a Confederate uniform in a 2013-2014 faculty photo for the Army War College

Republican governor candidate Doug Mastriano brushed off any criticism by pointing out that the Democrats were the leaders of the Confederation and the KKK.

“There I’m just dressed as a regular soldier,” he said on One American News’ Real America with Dan Ball, the image flashing of him smiling and dressed in gray and yellow. “All the leaders of the Confederacy were Democrats, all slave owners… were Democrats. The founders of the KKK were Democrats, those who upheld Jim Crow laws and segregation were Democrats.”

“The Republican Party was founded to end slavery,” he added.

Proud expressions of the Confederacy are generally seen as insensitive to black Americans.

In addition, Mastriano, a state senator, represents Gettysburg, where the Civil War’s bloodiest battle was fought, featuring Pennsylvanians, who were part of the Union, who died fighting Confederate soldiers.

Reuters first reported the existence of the photo this weekend.

It was on display at the Army War College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, where Mastriano worked until he retired in 2017.

For the 2013-2014 faculty photo, participants were told that they could dress up as a historical figure.

The photo had hung at the college but has since been removed since the Reuters story came out, with the school saying it did not reflect its values.

Mastriano’s Democratic rival, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, called out the Republican for wearing the “uniform of traitors who fought to defend slavery.”

“It’s deeply insulting and proves once again who he is,” Shapiro tweeted. “He’s unfit to be governor.”

Retired Army Colonel Doug Mastriano, a Pennsylvania Republican senator running for governor, poses left in a Confederate uniform in a 2013-14 faculty photo at the United States Army Heritage and Education Center in Carlisle

In the aftermath, several Republicans showed their disdain by supporting Shapiro — the most prominent of which was former Secretary of Homeland Security Michael Chertoff, who is from New Jersey.

Some Republican officials in Pennsylvania shrugged their shoulders at the uniform scandal.

“It happened years ago. There was something called the Civil War that involved Confederate soldiers, so I don’t know what the problem is,” Lee Snover, chairman of the Republican Party in Northampton County, told Reuters.

Snover said he did not support the school’s decision to remove the photo.

‘I wouldn’t have done that. I don’t like liberals tearing down our history,” he said.

Former President Donald Trump, who supports Mastriano, made similar statements of support for the preservation of Confederate monuments and memorabilia during his 2020 reelection round.

During that summer’s Black Lives Matter protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death on Memorial Day, Trump repeatedly called for efforts to remove statues and portraits of Confederates and slave owners.

Democrats, on the other hand, broadly supported the effort.

While historically the Democratic Party in the south has been politically aligned with the racist Ku Klux Klan after the Civil War, in recent years white supremacists have supported Trump and Republicans, such as former KKK leader David Duke.

Trump got into political hot water in August 2017 when he seemed to suggest there were “very fine people” on both sides in Charlottesville as KKK members, white supremacists and neo-Nazis protested the removal of a statue of Robert E. Lee and went. then onto the street – with one hitting a counter-protester and killing her, with his vehicle.

The now ex-president tried to clear up the comment by saying he was referring to those who wanted to keep Lee’s statue — not actual KKK members — and suggesting they were separate factions.