Mastermind behind $300million Ponzi scheme targeting thousands of veterans jailed for ten years

The US Marshals Service captured Scott Kohn, owner of Future Income Payments LLC, on a beach in San Diego on Saturday

The mastermind behind a $300 million Ponzi scheme targeting vulnerable military veterans has been sentenced to 10 years in prison, according to the U.S. District Attorney for the District of South Carolina.

Scott Kohn, 68, of Newport, California, was indicted in 2019 for the fraudulent scheme by which he financed a lavish lifestyle from a $4.8 million mansion with a beautiful view of the Pacific Ocean.

The swindler was charged with conspiring with co-conspirators Kraig Aiken, David Kenneally and Joseph Hipp to commit electronic mail and email fraud over his plan to defraud veterinarians with loans against their pensions that are astronomical. had interest rates.

Judge Bruce Hendricks also ordered Kohn to forfeit $297 million on top of the jail term and to be released under supervision for a three-year term upon release.

Between 2011 and 2018, when the scheme collapsed, his company provided cash advances to veterans and retirees that would then be repaid through their pensions, depositing $310 million into five accounts managed by Kohn and his associates.

Kohn saved at least a third of that huge amount, The Greenville News reports. He has also reportedly dropped huge sums of money for flashy cars and artwork.

The financially vulnerable traders were not told that the advances had interest rates that could exceed 240 percent per year.

Living in the lap of luxury, Kohn lived in an exclusive gated community south of Los Angeles, where his $4.8 million mansion offered sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean.

The advance came from investors who were promised up to eight percent back on their investments. As many as 13,000 veterans were placed in the exploitative loans.

The difference between the interest paid by the traders and the interest returned by the investors allowed Kohn and three associates to earn hundreds of millions of dollars.

According to prosecutors, Kohn ran a company called Future Income Payments LLC. At least 2,600 people had fallen for the scam and invested in the company.

Kohn ordered his employees to use advertising and the Internet late at night to reach people, and more than 90 South Carolinians were among those caught up, according to The News’ Indebted series.

He was charged with conspiracy to participate in mail and telephony fraud, according to the FBI, which released a ‘Wanted’ poster of the scammer

According to The Greenville NewsKohn’s alleged victims included a Vietnam War veteran who needed money for his wife’s cancer treatment and a widow from Minnesota who needed money for her beloved dog’s surgery.

Dan Meehan, a 51-year veteran of the Navy Reserve, received $2,906.83 in military disability benefits the first of each month and pre-paid a loan from Kohn for $5,000.

He later called it the “biggest blunder of my life” as he went deeper into debt and paid the up to 50 percent hidden fees and 240 percent interest rates.

Kohn initially went on the run when indicted in March 2019, and the FBI made up a “Most Wanted” poster for him.

Agents of the US Marshals captured him on a beach in San Diego in September of that year.

The Ponzi scheme affected people in at least 25 states — from South Carolina to Minneota.