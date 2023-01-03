MasterChef’s Melissa Leong flees to Bali after claims of strained relations between judge and staff

She was recently reported to have “fallen out” with staff members on the set of MasterChef Australia.

But Melissa Leong seems to be putting her misery behind her and making the most of her summer vacation.

The 40-year-old took to Instagram on Tuesday to share photos of her luxury retreat while on holiday in Bali.

MasterChef judge Melissa Leong showed off her cleavage in a bathing suit on Wednesday during a trip to Bali after reflecting on ‘bad behaviour’ – amid claims of strained relations between judge and staff on the cooking show

Leong showed off her incredible physique in a white one-piece swimsuit as she posed for a mirror selfie before heading to the pool.

“If anyone needs me, don’t. I’ll be there,” she captioned a photo of her lying on a tanning bed.

She then shared a second photo of herself in the swimsuit, writing, “Never in my life have I seen myself wearing a white swimsuit, but I love her.”

Leong also shared a photo of a pond full of Koi fish.

Leong showed off her incredible physique in a white one-piece swimsuit as she posed for a mirror selfie before hitting the pool

Leong also shared a photo of a pond full of Koi fish

It comes after Leong broke her silence amid claims of tension with staff members on the set of the Channel 10 cooking show.

She revealed that she’s taken some time to reflect on her year as she shared a cryptic quote about finding grace and optimism.

She uploaded a photo of her new talisman tattoo to Instagram last week, writing, “A talisman for the year ahead.”

It comes after Leong recently revealed she took some time to reflect on her year as she shared a cryptic quote about finding grace and optimism

“This year I have shown the best and worst of human behavior, both in the world and in my own life.

“May we always find the grace and steadfastness to meet people as they are, without losing our capacity for optimism, hope and goodness.”

Leong encouraged her followers to question motive, listen to their gut, but never dim their light.

Leong uploaded a photo of her new talisman tattoo to Instagram last week, writing: ‘A talisman for the year ahead’

She continued, “Realize that there is power in cutting off people from your energy who don’t deserve it. They’re always watching though, so give them a damn good show.

“And if all else fails, wear an evil eye or two… Karma will balance the scales without your help, and some people are just jerks.”

It comes after it was revealed that the crew of the popular cooking show were reminded of a confidentiality clause in their contracts.

It comes after it was revealed that the crew of the popular cooking show were reminded of a confidentiality clause in their contracts amid claims that Leong has ‘fallen out’ with some staff

MasterChef’s production company Endemol Shine has warned cast and crew about breaking the rules.

The company reportedly told staff that their contracts would be broken if they violated the confidentiality clause or talked to the media about behind-the-scenes secrets.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Channel 10 for comment.

The show’s production company, Endemol Shine, has warned cast and crew about breaking the rules

According to The Daily Telegraph, the favorite food critic is now doing “her own hair and makeup” due to tensions with the Endemol Shine beauty crew.

Sources told the newspaper that the production staff and Leong “no longer want to work together,” but Ten has not addressed the issues for fear of upsetting her.

Insiders at Ten say the situation worsened after a freelancer was hired to do Leong’s hair, before later being asked not to work with her.

The company reportedly told staff that their contracts would be torn up if they breached the confidentiality clause or talked to the media about behind-the-scenes secrets

According to The Daily Telegraph, the favorite food critic is now doing “her own hair and makeup” due to tensions with the Endemol Shine beauty crew

Confidential also alleged that Leong accused the crew of bullying in April after the staff failed to give her a cake on her birthday.

The Sydney-born food writer has become a fan favorite since joining the show in 2020.

Despite rumors of a staff rift, Leong appears to be friends with her fellow judges and attended the AACTA Awards late last year with Andy Allen and Jock Zonfrillo.

The trio had plenty to celebrate at the ceremony when MasterChef accepted the trophy for Best Reality Program.