MasterChef viewers claim Ryan Thomas was ‘robbed’ of a place in the semi-final

Fuming MasterChef viewers were disappointed after Coronation Street’s Ryan Thomas was eliminated from the cooking show Friday night.

Many took to social media to say the actor, 38, was ‘robbed’ of a place in the semi-finals after losing to TV and radio Lisa Snowdon and Kitty Scott-Claus of Drag Race UK, who sailed through to the final. .

In the final episode, Ryan and the other two celebrities cooked up a storm for former MasterChef champions Kadeena Cox, Greg Rutherford and Angelica Bell, as well as judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace.

Ryan made three courses, but his lamb main course was described as overcooked by an astute John.

At the end of the episode, Lisa was forwarded to the finale, followed by Kitty, while Ryan kindly thanked the judges when he was sent home.

After telling the cameras, “I feel great now. I feel like the stress is over. I tried my best.’

But fans weren’t happy with someone posting on Twitter afterwards, “Oh pretend!! Ryan has been robbed! He was the best in all the other challenges! What a stitch!! #celebritymasterchef.’

‘What a stupid decision. Ryan was better. And then you’ve got Leslie Joseph…wrong decision #celebritymasterchef,” added another.

Another fan wrote: “#celebritymasterchef: I’m sorry Ryan has been eliminated.”

A fourth said: ‘If Ryan goes out because his squid wasn’t crispy enough, it’s going to be a disaster. #CelebrityMasterchef.’

It comes after it was announced that Dame Mary Berry will be grilling the Celebrity MasterChef entrants as the next set of semifinals kicks off next Thursday.

On the September 8 episode of the famous BBC food show, the former Bake Off matriarch will have a special guest appearance.

In the semifinals, the seven remaining chefs try to recreate Mary’s recipes.

The celebrity chefs will try to impress Gregg, John and Mary to make it to the final.

Dame Mary Berry said of her appearance: ‘I can’t wait to see how these talented MasterChef semifinalists bring my dishes to life and hopefully they are recipes they would love to make at home too.

“However, they must remember that I have eyes in the back of my mind.

“They may think I’m not looking, but I’ll…”

Love Island star Faye Winter, Strictly Come Dancing professional Katya Jones, actor Ryan Thomas and McFly singer Danny Jones were announced as among the celebrities joining the series last month.

Joining them on the BBC One show was TV presenter Lisa Snowdon, former EastEnders star Cliff Parisi and star of The Choir Gareth Malone.

Broadcasting for six weeks, the stars take on a series of cooking challenges to follow in the footsteps of reigning champion Kadeena and win the coveted MasterChef title.

This year’s pick of 20 celebrities, again joined by judges John and Gregg, also include former boxing champion Chris Eubank, TV host Kirsty Gallacher, former pro football player Jimmy Bullard and comedian Paul Chuckle.

Former EastEnders actor Richard Blackwood was also among the participants, along with former All Saints bandmate Melanie Blatt, comedian Kae Kurd and RuPaul’s drag race star Kitty Scott-Claus.

The week of the semi-final, starring Dame Mary Berry, will be broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Tuesdays 6-9pm, Thursdays 8-8pm and Friday 9 September 8.30pm.