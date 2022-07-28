MasterChef: Poh Ling Yeow, 49, shares ’embarrassing’ bikini photo

MasterChef star Poh Ling Yeow is on holiday on Christmas Island.

And the 49-year-old chef revealed on Wednesday that she was not feeling well after a bout of seasickness.

She posted a photo to Instagram of herself smiling in a bikini as she lay on the sand, nauseous from her boat ride.

Interestingly, the photo shows the tattooed arm of a man reaching for Poh.

This man could potentially be a new love interest following her divorce from husband Jono Bennett in February last year.

Poh also shared another photo of herself in a black and white bikini exploring an ocean cave.

She also shared a series of beautiful photos of the island and some ocean photos

It has been a busy month for Poh, who visited Barcelona earlier this month before flying to Christmas Island.

‘Inspired to the rafters & ready for home. Adios for now Barcelona, ​​you’ve been amazing……..but folks let’s pretend I’m on vacation a little longer because I still have so much great travel content I want to share (sic),’ she wrote online .

Poh appears to have enjoyed a solo journey and is now single after splitting up from her second husband Jono Bennett in February last year.

Poh, who rose to fame in season one of MasterChef in 2009, is no stranger to seeing her unusual love life in the headlines.

She was previously married to filmmaker Matt Phipps before divorcing in 1999.

However, the couple has maintained a close friendship despite him later marrying her best friend Sarah Rich.

The relationship between Poh and Matt is so strong that they currently co-own Jamface Cafe in Adelaide Central Market.