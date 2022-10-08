MasterChef judge Andy Allen marries his love Alex Davey

Andy Allen and Alex Davey tied the knot on Saturday.

The lovebirds said their vows in front of all their celebrity friends as they tied the knot in a glamorous marquee outside Terrara House at 15.40, while the rain poured down.

Some guests included names like Magdalena Roze and husband Darren Robertson, Melissa Leong and boyfriend Rob Mason and former Bachelor alum Cat Henesey-Smith.

Fellow chefs and restaurateurs Magdalena, 40, and Darren arrived in style with the meteorologist, opting for a colorful floral dress that brushed the ground.

She paired the dress with a gold clutch and white open-toe heels, while protecting her curly golden locks with a black umbrella, which had a pink floral pattern inside.

Meanwhile, Darren looked trendy in a blue velvet jacket with black slacks and a white button-up shirt.

Melissa Leong and boyfriend Rob Mason appeared to be a matching set as they showed up in two beige outfits.

Another MasterChef judge alongside Andy, Melissa, 40, donned a loose-fitting tan dress with a matching coat thrown over her shoulders.

The Morris Motley founder matched his sweetheart in a beige suit over a white shirt and black slacks as he held the umbrella for her as she exited a car and walked up the path to the tent.

Former Bachelor star Cat Henesey-Smith kept it casual as she wore a matching two-piece outfit with a colorful button-up and ripped trousers.

She accessorized with low black heels and a large orange handbag, along with bangles and a simple necklace.

While socializing with the other guests, Cat, 27, took a vape while queuing to hop on the shuttle bus.

Guests gathered in the center of Berry, the town they all lived in near the venue, to take pictures and socialize before boarding a bus which whisked them away to Terrara House.

The inclement weather forced them and the bridesmaids to huddle under cover and under umbrellas whenever possible.

The exclusive Terrara House is where Candice and David Warner got married back in 2015.

