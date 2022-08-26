MasterChef: George Calombaris shares unrecognisable throwback photo

George Calombaris shared a look back at his high school years on Thursday, shocking fans with his full head of hair.

The former MasterChef judge, 43, stood at the edge of his lawn at age 13 to pose for a photo, dressed in his flashy school uniform.

“Look what my cousin Mahi dug out of her draw! Dated 30.01.1992!’ he captioned the photo on Instagram.

In it, he wore the black blazer, trousers and blue tie from Mazenod College, a Catholic boys’ school in Mulgrave, Victoria.

Fans were shocked to see the full head of black hair he once had, with one saying, ‘Look at all that hair. At one point it did exist.’

It comes when the disgraced celebrity chef rebuilds his life from the ashes of his failed restaurant career.

His friend, Australian television presenter Eddie McGuire, helped him find a new job after he lost his hospitality company Made Establishment (MAdE) to liquidators in 2020.

George had been ordered to repay $7.8 million in unpaid wages to 515 current and former employees.

The saga was a series of scandals – including Calombaris’s assault charge against a teenage football fan – that sent the ex-businessman into a dark, downward spiral, where he “cryed a lot” and found solace in bottles of booze.

After hitting rock bottom, he moved with his family to Arthurs Seat, on the Mornington Peninsula in Victoria, in March 2020, where he has since adopted a community-oriented outlook on life.

Now high-flying hoteliers and their glamorous wives have given the former reality TV star a fresh start in hospitality by hiring him as the culinary director for their luxurious beachfront venue, Hotel Sorrento.

Calombaris joined the family business, owned by Rob and Anne Pitt and run by their children, Bridget, Marcus and Myles – who is married to model and Instagram influencer Brooke Hogan – after meeting their famous mutual friend, Eddie. .

“I was out for a walk with Eddie McGuire, and he asked me to go back to work. He said: “enough is enough, time has passed, we want the chef back,” Calombaris . told The Herald Sun.

“He wanted me to do a pop-up, and I said I had no infrastructure for it. One thing led to another and I met the Pitt family, who own this incredible institution that has been in their family for 41 years.

‘They have big plans, big ambitions, they want to double their footprint. So they brought me on board to help and support. I really love it. I even learned how to pour a beer recently.’

Founded in 1872 and owned and operated by the Pitts since 1981, the boutique hotel has an award-winning restaurant, several bars, first-class accommodation, and conference and wedding facilities.