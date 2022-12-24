MasterChef Australia star Hayden Quinn announces engagement to model girlfriend Jax Rayno

MasterChef star Hayden Quinn and his American model girlfriend, Jax Raynor, have announced their engagement.

The couple shared their happy news on Christmas Eve, uploading a sweet photo of them posing with champagne glasses in hand.

“Merry Christmas and Happy Engagement from all of us!!!” Hayden, 36, captioned the post.

Their post was quickly flooded with comments from well-wishers of their famous friends.

Home and Away star Ryan Clark wrote, “Congrats mate,” while Aussie DJ Fisher wrote, “Epic, congrats guys.”

Fellow MasterChef star Sarah Tiong wrote, “Congratulations.”

The couple started dating in 2016.

Hayden previously admitted he wanted to propose sooner, but the pandemic has made it “tricky” to make their engagement plans official.

Raynor moved from Los Angeles to Sydney in the second year of their relationship to be with the MasterChef star.

The couple live in a beachfront apartment in Manly.

Hayden was a breakout star on MasterChef in 2011, before returning to the franchise for an all-star season in 2012 and the Back To Win season in 2020.

He also hosted Nine Network cooking show Family Food Fight in 2017.

