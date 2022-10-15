MasterChef Australia judge Melissa Leong discusses 'messy' divorce from ex-husband Joe Jones

Melissa Leong has revealed that she and her ex-husband Joe Jones are still good friends after their ‘messy’ split.

The MasterChef star, 40, split from Joe in 2020 but tells this week Stellar Magazine they remain friendly.

“I am very fortunate that we have a mutual respect, a lasting friendship and the greatest hope for each other’s happiness,” she said.

Melissa Leong has revealed that she and her ex-husband Joe Jones are still good friends after their ‘messy’ split. Pictured in this week’s issue of Stellar Magazine

‘It wasn’t a retort or a PR stunt to reassure people. It is true. As much as it is important to destigmatize mental health, it is important to destigmatize divorce as a “failure.” It is not.’

Melissa says the couple broke up to give each other a chance to find new love.

“As with all interpersonal relationships — friendships, work experiences, romances — sometimes things have to get messy until they can sort themselves out,” she said.

‘And that’s okay. I don’t think it’s good to be hard on yourself. Sometimes things end and it’s better for both parties to acknowledge that and give each other a chance for future happiness by disconnecting and moving on’.

Melissa debuted her relationship with Rob Mason in October 2021, just 10 months after her split with husband Joe.

She first appeared on Rob’s Instagram page last August before finally making things official two months later.

The chef revealed she feels “satisfied” after finding love with Rob, following her split from Joe in December 2020.

Speaking to the Emsolation with Em Rusciano podcast, the star admitted her newfound happiness was ‘very hard earned’.

‘I think any adult who reaches a certain age, if you put in the work, you will get there. But the other thing to remember with joy is that it’s fleeting,’ explained the food writer.

So if you just work on being content… Contentment is far more sustainable. It can take into account being truly happy and being less happy, but being okay with who you are. It’s with you for life, she added.

‘The best investment I’ve ever made in myself is to be good at who I am. Ugly bits, weird bits, funny bits, you know, all of it.’

Melissa also said she tries to ‘not share… the private life’, but admitted it can be difficult when you’re in the public eye.

‘Sometimes it is forced out into the public eye. I don’t know how I feel about it yet. In fact, I hate it a lot. I strongly detest it. I don’t like being forced to talk about things, she said.

Melissa announced her split from bar owner Joe after almost four years of marriage.

“Being together has brought us such happiness, but the time has come for Joe and I to separate and move on from each other,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. The

“We ask for your kindness and consideration for our privacy, we will not make any further comments as our privacy has done and will always remain exactly that.”