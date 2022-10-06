Massive tooth from extinct megalodon shark discovered 10,000 feet beneath the Pacific Ocean

<!–

Scientists have discovered a petrified tooth the size of a human hand 10,000 feet below the Pacific Ocean that they believe belonged to a megalodon shark.

The maritime explorers who found it are conducting further tests to confirm their belief that the tooth belonged to the fearsome shark that roamed the Earth millions of years ago.

Besides being the largest shark in the world, it was also one of the largest fish that ever existed. The word megalodon itself means ‘big tooth’.

The find was made as part of an Ocean Exploration Trust expedition to the Pacific Remote Islands Marine National Monument, an area spanning 495,000 square kilometers in the middle of the Pacific Ocean.

‘Great find alert!’ researchers wrote on the trust’s Facebook page to announce the find on Wednesday.

‘While examining nodule samples for our expedition to Johnston Atoll with the Pacific Islands: US Fish and Wildlife Service, researchers discovered this massive shark tooth!’

‘We believe it belonged to the infamous extinct megalodon, but only time (and further lab analysis) will tell!’

The giant megalodon shark, which inspired the 2018 film ‘The Meg’, is believed to have reached up to 65 feet in length with teeth that were 7 inches long – often as big as an adult’s hand.

Jack Cooper, a palaeobiology researcher at Swansea University in the UK, told Newsweek that the giant sharks probably had to eat as much as 98,000 calories a day to maintain their size

The earliest fossils found of the sea animal date back to 20 million years ago.

The shark’s jaws were lined with 276 teeth and it is believed to have feasted on whales, large fish and other sharks.

Jack Cooper, a palaeobiology researcher at Swansea University in the UK, said Newsweek that the giant sharks probably had to eat as much as 98,000 calories a day to maintain their size.

Scientists have estimated that its jaw spanned 9 feet by 11 feet wide, which is large enough to swallow two adults at the same time.

“The tooth looks a lot like a megalodon tooth to me based on its size and serrations alone,” Cooper said.

“To my knowledge, this is the first tooth found in this area – or at least the first publicly documented. If true, this extends the Megalodon’s range even further than originally thought.’

Megalodon fossils have been found in remote parts of the world, but there have been more sightings near North and South Carolina, Baja California, Maryland and Peru, according to researchers.

“What is particularly interesting about this site to me is how remote and far out to sea it is compared to the generally coastal habitats that megalodon teeth are found in. This suggests to me that the shark could have migrated across the ocean as it lost that tooth,” Cooper said.

Megalodon fossils have been found in remote parts of the world, but there have been more sightings near North and South Carolina, Baja California, Maryland and Peru, according to researchers