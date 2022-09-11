Massive spike in Australian credit card spending could lead to even HIGHER interest rates

The amount owed on Australians’ credit cards rose more than $660 million in June, the second-largest spike on record for the month.

If this continues, the resulting massive increase in spending could seriously damage Australia’s inflation rates and lead to even higher interest rates.

With wage growth not keeping pace with price increases, many have been tempted by the plastic solution to pull a credit card out of their wallet or purse.

But the Reserve Bank of Australia wants to see the opposite happen. By raising interest rates at the fastest pace in three decades, it is trying to reduce overall demand.

If Australians start spending billions more a year on their credit cards, the RBA’s job will become more difficult and could lead to higher-than-expected rate hikes.

Credit card spending has become such a concern that Australians seeking a mortgage are being told to cut all their credit cards.

The amount owed on Australians’ credit cards rose by more than $660 million in June. In the photo a woman using her credit card to pay in a restaurant

Other countries with similar economies, such as the US, have already seen massive growth in credit spending.

In March alone, Americans added more than $37 billion (US$25 billion) to their collective credit card and line of credit.

Australia had moved away from credit card spending since the global financial crisis hit in 2008 — when credit card purchases made up an incredible 20 percent of gross domestic product.

After learning a hard lesson from the GFC, Australians have slowed down their credit card spending and have also started using ‘buy now, pay later’ services in recent years.

Much of the increased credit card debt accumulated in June resulted from Australians moving abroad in large numbers for the first time since the start of the pandemic in 2020.

They used their credit cards to pay for flights, accommodation and vacation, as well as to cover basic living expenses at home.

Stricter credit card rules $5,000 LIMIT: Minimum monthly repayment of $178 $10,000 LIMIT: Minimum monthly repayment of $357 $15,000 LIMIT: Minimum monthly payment of $535 $20,000 LIMIT: Minimum monthly repayment of $713

If this trend continues, it would mean that the RBA could resort to even higher rate hikes for the foreseeable future.

Since May, the rates have already risen every month, from 0.1 percent to 2.35 percent. Further increases are expected in both October and November.

The higher the interest rate, the harder it will be for borrowers to get approval for a home loan.

Since November last year, Australian banks have been required to assess a borrower’s ability to cope with a three percentage point increase in variable mortgage rates.

Also in January 2019, laws came into effect requiring a consumer to prove that they can pay off their credit card debt in full within three years, rather than just making minimum monthly repayments.

For borrowers, this means that a home loan that would have been easily approved just a few months ago would now only be possible if a potential home borrower closed all their credit card accounts.

A RateCity analysis found that a single borrower, making $100,000 a year, could borrow up to $638,400 if he didn’t have a credit card.

Someone with such a six-figure salary would earn more than the average full-time salary of $90,917 and borrow slightly more than the average new home loan of $609,789.

But if this six-figure borrower wanted a credit card — to have an Apple iTunes account, buy goods online, or book a vacation rental — he’d have to lower the amount borrowed.

If credit card spending continues to increase, it could hurt Australia’s inflation rates and lead to even higher interest rates. Pictured is a selection of Australian credit cards

An Australian earning $100,000 a year and wanting a credit card can borrow $636,400 – but would have a strict limit of $1,000 on their card.

The same borrower who wants a $5,000 credit card limit can only take out a $613,000 mortgage.

To get a credit card with a $10,000 limit, the borrowing capacity would be reduced to $583,800. But to have a five-digit credit card limit, this person’s borrowing capacity is reduced by $54,600.

Sally Tindall, research director at RateCity, said canceling a credit card now means the difference between getting approval or being rejected for a mortgage.

Australians looking to get a home loan are now being told to cut all their credit cards up completely (pictured is a stock photo)

“People who want to get the green light on their home loan application often cancel their credit card to increase their chances of approval, especially if they are carrying more than one card,” she told the Daily Mail Australia.

‘So often a credit card can be the difference between getting the green light for a new mortgage and a rejection of your application.

“If you’re looking for a home loan, understand how much your credit card can affect your borrowing capacity and make an informed decision about your options.

“You might decide that a credit card is a luxury that you can do without in the short term to get the green light from your bank for the home you want.”

The resulting turmoil and uncertainty has meant that ANZ bank house prices in Australia’s largest cities will fall 20 percent by the end of 2023 as interest rates continue to rise – wiping out the value of a typical home at $263,000 .