Massive Southwest Airlines outage leaves customers stranded and call centers inundated

Last week’s winter weather travel disaster lingers like a hangover this week, and the headaches are proportional to the migraines for Southwest Airlines and its frustrated passengers on Monday.

More than 3,200 flights within, to or from the US had already been canceled as of 2:30 p.m. ET on Monday, according to the flight tracking website. informed flightwhile almost 5,000 flights had been delayed.

But Southwest represents a large part of them.

The Dallas-based airline canceled more than half of its flights, more than 2,300 flights in total, as of 2:30 p.m. Monday, according to FlightAware.

On social media, customers complain about long lines to speak with representatives, lost baggage issues, and excessive wait times or busy signals on airline customer service phone lines.

“Interruptions in our network”

In a statement to CNN, Southwest Airlines said it is “experiencing outages to our network as a result of the lingering effects (of the winter storm) across our entire operation.”

Some of the airports experiencing the biggest problem are Denver, Las Vegas, Chicago Midway, Baltimore/Washington and Dallas Love Field, where Southwest operates.

Calls to Southwest customer service that CNN attempted Monday afternoon did not go through, so customers couldn’t even get in line to speak with a representative. Southwest told CNN that it is “fully staffed to answer calls.”

The airline also says that “those whose flights have been canceled can request a full refund or receive a flight credit, which does not expire.”

Meanwhile, in hard-hit western New York, Buffalo International Airport said in its most recent tweet that it plans to resume passenger flights at 11 a.m. ET on Tuesday.

The temperature at the airport was 18 degrees Fahrenheit around 2 pm ET, with a light snowfall on top of the huge amounts that have already been seen in the area.

Bad road conditions

Road travel remained treacherous in parts of the US due to extreme winter conditions.

In western Erie County, New York state, emergency driving restrictions have been lifted in some communities, but remained in place in BuffaloCounty Executive Mark Poloncarz said Monday.

“The city of Buffalo is impassable in most areas, while major areas may have a lane or two open for emergency traffic, most secondary and side streets are still untouched,” Poloncarz said.

He added that the main roads cleared are mainly for the use of salvage measures to open up areas around hospitals and nursing homes.

a hard last week

A winter storm ripping through the US was not the right time for travelers who had begun to push Christmas week flight numbers back to pre-pandemic levels.

On Christmas Day, there were 3,178 canceled flights and 6,870 delayed flights, according to FlightAware.

On Christmas Eve, there were a total of 3,487 canceled flights, according to FlightAware.

Friday was the worst day of this streak with 5,934 cancellations, while almost 2,700 cancellations were recorded on Thursday.

This mega blast of winter weather across the eastern two-thirds of the nation is forecast to slowly moderate this week.

More developments to come in this breaking news.

