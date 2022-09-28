Massive sinkhole opens up on top of M4 Westconnex in Sydney on Lucas Road, Five Dock

It comes as a wet weather system batters Australia’s east coast

The 10m wide hole stretched across Lucas Road at Five Dock in the city’s inner west

A massive sinkhole has brought traffic to a standstill and sparked commuter chaos across Sydney.

The 10m-wide sinkhole stretched across Lucas Road, directly over the M4 tunnel at Five Dock in Sydney’s inner west, on Wednesday evening with water surging out of the site.

Fire and Rescue NSW said the cause was a burst water main under the road.

Despite the worrying gap, the M4 Westconnex remains open.

“The drains support the rapid evacuation of this water,” Fire and Rescue Chief Adam Dewberry said 9 News.

“At the moment the road is holding together, but it appears that the foundation under the asphalt has been washed away.

‘I can imagine there will be some important roles required at the moment.’

Residents on Lucas Street reported a significant drop in water pressure with a wide exclusion zone set up as a precaution with a continued risk that the hole could deepen or widen due to the gushing pump.

The sinkhole comes as a series of powerful wet weather systems pound Australia’s east coast.

The system is expected to bring storms to southeast Australia on Thursday with the heaviest rain falling on the NSW coast from Sydney south and across eastern Victoria.

“A band of rain will focus over southern NSW and eastern Queensland on Wednesday morning, while showers and storms are likely to rebuild much of eastern Australia,” Sky News meteorologist Alison Osborne said.

‘This cold air sitting over NSW on Wednesday will destabilize the atmosphere, which in turn makes the environment very favorable for significant storm activity.’

Ms Osborne said there was a risk of “supercells” – the most dangerous type of severe storm – that could bring damaging hail the size of golf balls to rain-hit south-east Queensland and northern NSW.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Dean Narramore said southern NSW and inland parts of East Gippsland in Victoria would be hit by the heaviest rain with their focus on a weather system developing in Western Australia which is set to bring more heavy falls to state this week and into the weekend.

Sir. Narramore said the same system would bring widespread rain and thunderstorms to central and eastern parts of Australia by the middle of next week.

“It is concerning, particularly for our communities across northern Victoria and on and west of the Ranges in NSW,” he said.

‘It is likely to lead to renewed rises in many of our flooded rivers, streams and streams.’