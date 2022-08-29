Massive relief effort under way in Pakistan as flood death toll mounts

A massive relief operation was underway on Monday and international aid began to trickle in as Pakistan struggled with the monsoon floods that have killed more than 1,000 people and affected more than 33 million people in the South Asian country.

Officials said 1,061 people have died in Pakistan since June when the seasonal rains began, but the eventual flood death toll could be higher as hundreds of villages in the mountainous north have been cut off by flood-swollen rivers that wash away roads and bridges.

On Sunday, the first aid flights arrived from Turkey and the UAE.

The annual monsoon is essential for irrigating crops and replenishing lakes and dams in the Indian subcontinent, but can also wreak havoc.

Officials said this year’s floods affected more than 33 million people – one in seven Pakistanis – destroying or severely damaging nearly a million homes.

Climate Change Secretary Sherry Rehman called it “the monster monsoon of the decade”.

This year’s floods are comparable to 2010’s — the worst on record — when more than 2,000 people died and nearly a fifth of the country was submerged.









01:54 Volunteers prepare free food rations for flood-affected people in Karachi, Pakistan, on August 28, 2022. © Fareed Khan, AP

Rice fields under water

Near Sukkur, a town in the southern province of Sindh and home to an aging barrage on the Indus River vital to avert further disaster, a farmer lamented the devastation wrought on his rice paddies.

Millions of hectares of rich farmland have been inundated by weeks of incessant rain, but now the Indus is in danger of overflowing its banks due to water currents flowing downstream from tributaries to the north.

“Our crop covered more than 5,000 hectares on which the best quality rice was sown and eaten by you and us,” Khalil Ahmed, 70, told AFP.

“That’s all over.”

Much of Sindh is now an endless landscape of water, hampering a massive military-led relief operation.

“There are no runways or approaches available … our pilots are finding it difficult to land,” a senior officer told AFP.

Army helicopters also struggled to get people to safety in the north, where steep hills and valleys make for treacherous flying conditions.

Floods from the Swat River last night hit the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where tens of thousands of people – mainly in Charsadda and Nowshehra districts – have been evacuated from their homes to relief camps in government buildings. Many have also sought refuge on roadsides, said Kamran Bangash, a spokesman for the provincial government.

Many rivers in the area – a picturesque tourist destination – have burst their banks, demolishing dozens of buildings, including a 150-room hotel that collapsed in a raging torrent.

Khaista Rehman, 55, unrelated to the climate minister, sought shelter on the side of the Islamabad-Peshawar highway with his wife and three children after his home in Charsadda flooded overnight.

“Thank God we are now safe on this road, quite high from the flooded area,” he said. “Our crops are gone and our house is destroyed, but I am thankful to Allah that we are alive and that I will start life with my sons again.”

Call for international help

The government has declared a state of emergency and requested international assistance.

Pope Francis said Sunday he wanted to express his “proximity to the people of Pakistan affected by floods of disastrous proportions”.

During a pilgrimage to the Italian city of L’Aquila, which was hit by a deadly earthquake in 2009, Francis said he was praying “for the many victims, for the injured and the evacuated, and for international solidarity to be swift and generous.” “.

Prime Minister Shabaz Sharif visited flood victims in the city of Jafferabad in Baluchistan. He vowed that the government would provide housing to all those who lost their homes.

The floods could not have come at a worse time for Pakistan, whose economy is in free fall.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP and AP)