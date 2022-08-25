Massive python spotted sliding up a caravan during camping trip in Queensland, Australia

<!–

A giant snake has been spotted letting itself into a caravan on a camping trip, possibly preparing to surprise someone at rest.

The carpet python, which appeared to be over six feet in length, wound its way through the open front door of the vehicle as it prepared for a meal break.

The snake and caravan were photographed while traveling in Mackay, northern Queensland, and posted to an Australian campground Facebook page.

Carpet pythons grow up to four meters in length and are ambush hunters in the dark, waiting for animals to pass by before attacking and then killing their prey by crushing it.

The scene went viral on social media, with thousands online both scared and fascinated by the huge ‘nope rope’ or ‘danger noodle’.

“That caravan now belongs to the snake,” a Queensland woman said on social media.

“A pretty good reason to just leave the caravan there and fly home,” said another man.

“Welcome to camping in Australia,” wrote another woman.

Finally, the man who posted the image admitted that the snake was actually his pet.

The male python’s name is Ziggy, the owner revealed — though it wasn’t clear if the snake came when he called his name.

The owners, Stephen and Angela, confessed that Ziggy travels with them and that his favorite meal was rat.

Others online were more positive about the huge python.

The python and caravan were photographed while traveling in Mackay, North Queensland and posted to an Australian campground Facebook page. It was eventually revealed that the snake was a pet named Ziggy

A woman saw the benefits of a friendly snake.

“What a wonderful security system,” she said.

‘Nice snake,’ agreed another man.

‘Strange to see so much fear on a camping page. I mean, come on, if you’re into snakes, maybe camping isn’t for you?’

Carpet hoses are not poisonous to humans.