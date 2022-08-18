Massive police operation underway in Condell Park in Sydney’s south-west

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Heavily armed police stormed a house in southwestern Sydney, dragged a man from the residence and arrested a woman in dramatic scenes that brought nearby streets to a halt.

Shortly after 11 a.m. on Thursday, officers from Bankstown Police Area Command came to a home on Yanderra Street, Condell Park, to speak with a man wanted on an open warrant.

While at the property, a man and two women – who recently arrived at the house – were arrested, with a 28-year-old woman being injured and treated by paramedics.

Shortly after 11 a.m. Thursday, officers from Bankstown Police Area Command showed up at a home in Yanderra Street, Condell Park (pictured) to speak to a man wanted on an outstanding search warrant

Heavily armed police stormed south-west Sydney, dragging a man from the residence and arresting a woman in dramatic scenes that brought nearby streets to a halt

The other woman and man were released a short time later.

Another man – who was in the house at the time – refused to go outside.

Police set a boundary around the house and enlisted the resources of the Tactical Operations Unit, police negotiators, public order and riot police to assist in the negotiations.

Around 2 p.m., a handler and a dog from the Dog Unit entered the home where a 26-year-old man was arrested and bitten by a dog.

He was taken to Bankstown Hospital in stable condition for treatment.

While at the property, a 28-year-old woman was injured and treated by paramedics, while another man in the house refused to leave and had to be forcibly removed by a dog. Both have been arrested

Neighbors returning home from work were stunned and only told how to stop when they got caught up in the traffic approaching their street.

Michael, a resident of Yanderra St, told Daily Mail Australia that he watched people being escorted from the house with the magnitude of the police presence leaving him fearing the worst.

“There were so many police, they were blocking our way everywhere and at the gates,” Michael said.

“It’s weird, we don’t know what happened, so we see so many police and think the worst. I’m still thinking about the worst.’

Another neighbor described the scenes on Thursday as “chaos,” adding that he saw it all happening through his windshield from about 11 a.m. onward.

“He just couldn’t figure it out,” said the neighbor. “They had police everywhere and I don’t think he flinched.”

Michael, a resident of Yanderra St, told Daily Mail Australia that he saw people being escorted from the house and the magnitude of the police presence left him fearing the worst

The property at the center of Thursday’s stand-off is one of four semi-detached units side by side. Cans of energy drink were scattered over the lawn with a bicycle and broom also on the ground and out of place

The property at the center of Thursday’s stand-off is one of four semi-detached units side by side.

Cans of energy drink had been strewn across the lawn with a bicycle and broom clearly out of place on the ground as well.

By 4 p.m. there was only one officer left on the scene. The incident is now under control, according to police.

Transport routes were diverted in the area while the operation was underway.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.