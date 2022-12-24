Massive lava-like fire at Staplyton landfill ruins Christmas lunch between Brisbane, Gold Coast

A spectacular fire on a garbage dump the size of three foot fields looks like a lava field and emits toxic smoke.

The fire at the Staplyton landfill, between the Gold Coast and Brisbane, caught fire and caused a molten river of rubbish on Christmas Eve.

Firefighters had to fight the blaze overnight until Christmas Day at the Staplyton Waste and Recycling Center on Rossmans Road before they got it under control.

The fire was estimated to be 200 by 100 meters – at least the size of three rugby league pitches.

A massive fire the size of two footy fields, producing a lava-like burning material and billowing toxic smoke, prompted health warnings for Brisbane and Gold Coast residents

Queensland fire and emergency services warned residents to stay indoors.

“Residents should close windows and doors and keep respiratory medication nearby,” it says.

Households in Beenleigh, Edens Landing, Waterford and Mt Gravatt complained of ‘putrid’ smoke.

“Terrible smoke northeast of the landfill, there goes Christmas lunch outside,” said a Brisbane woman.

“Everything stinks this morning. Ho ho ho!,’ said another mother on Christmas morning.

Several Gold Coast residents complained that they could see and smell the ‘massive’ blaze, with one speculating, ‘It could take days if not weeks to put out.’

The fire at the Staplyton landfill, between Gold Coast and Brisbane, caught fire causing a molten river of rubbish on Christmas Eve

Firefighters had to fight the blaze at the Staplyton Waste and Recycling Center on Rossmans Road until Christmas Day before they got it under control

One local woman posted online that the fire looked like lava, while another said “it looks like the end of the world.”

“We see it clear as day. We also went to have a look and it looked like lava coming from above!’ one wrote.

Usually, residents sent thoughts to the firefighters working on Christmas Eve.

“I hope they can stay safe and return to their families as soon as possible,” one wrote.

Another local woman commented on how loud the fire was.

“I can’t get over the sound. It was fascinating,” she added

“That would be the pink glow I could see in the sky,” wrote a mother from Robina, 50km away.

Households in Beenleigh, Edens Landing, Waterford and Mt Gravatt complained of ‘putrid’ smoke. while some complained that their Christmas plans had been ruined

Another local joked that she thought the fire was from “Santa crashing his sleigh.”

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service finally seemed to get the blaze under control on Christmas morning.

The service reported around 8 a.m. that its crews are “no longer needed on site in this incident.”

The Staplyton Landfill was a general waste dump for the Gold Coast, but was closed to the public from Christmas Eve and only available to ‘commercial, construction and demolition customers’.